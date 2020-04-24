Featured Posts

Philadelphia Police Say They Identified Woman Behind Two Alleged Spitting Incidents

by | 10:36 am, April 24th, 2020

Jacqueline McBride

There’s been an arrest in two reported spitting incidents, say police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jacqueline McBride, 27, is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment, say cops. Authorities claim she’s the person behind a pair of confrontations over the weekend at a Di Bruno Bros in the Central City neighborhood.

She landed on police radar after an alleged dispute on Sunday morning. McBride allegedly bumped into someone while shopping; “words were exchanged” about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, officers said. The defendant called the other person the b-word, and denied having the virus, according to authorities.

She spit in that person’s face and fled the scene, officers said. The alleged victim was wearing a protective mask and glasses, and wasn’t injured, authorities said.

The investigation of this incident turned up another alleged spitting incident. A business employee told cops that the suspect was at the store on Saturday, and she spit on him after argument over how she wanted to pay.

Investigators put out a notice for the suspect, and well, they now say they found her. It’s unclear if McBride has an attorney in this matter.

