Philadelphia Police Say They Identified Woman Behind Two Alleged Spitting Incidents

There’s been an arrest in two reported spitting incidents, say police in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jacqueline McBride, 27, is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, and harassment, say cops. Authorities claim she’s the person behind a pair of confrontations over the weekend at a Di Bruno Bros in the Central City neighborhood.

If you recognize this individual, please call Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093, or alternatively, call 215-686-TIPS. She’s accused of spitting on two peoples face in a Center City market, I speak with one of the victims today. pic.twitter.com/f6BQsrOi3t — Marcus Espinoza (@MarcusFOX29) April 23, 2020

She landed on police radar after an alleged dispute on Sunday morning. McBride allegedly bumped into someone while shopping; “words were exchanged” about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, officers said. The defendant called the other person the b-word, and denied having the virus, according to authorities.

She spit in that person’s face and fled the scene, officers said. The alleged victim was wearing a protective mask and glasses, and wasn’t injured, authorities said.

“I said that was rude there’s a pandemic going on right now.”- Alexis Danilo says this the suspect Jacqueline McBride spit in her face. The altercation happened while Danilo was standing in line outside a grocery store. It escalated when they both went inside. ⬇️ @6abc pic.twitter.com/G432Todjgi — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 24, 2020

The investigation of this incident turned up another alleged spitting incident. A business employee told cops that the suspect was at the store on Saturday, and she spit on him after argument over how she wanted to pay.

Investigators put out a notice for the suspect, and well, they now say they found her. It’s unclear if McBride has an attorney in this matter.

[Mugshot via Philadelphia Police Department]