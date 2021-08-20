Florida Parents Caught Using Fake Vaccine Cards for Themselves and Their Kids in Attempt to Travel to Hawaii, Authorities Say

Hawaiian authorities say that they have busted another pair who tried to travel to the Aloha State by using fake vaccine cards, the second such incident to occur in the last couple of weeks. This time, the alleged misdemeanor offenders are Florida parents. Prosecutors say the Miami Beach couple tried to use fake vaccine cards for themselves and for two children who are too young to be vaccinated.

According to court documents obtained by Law&Crime, Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, each face misdemeanor charges for intentionally or knowingly presenting a “falsified document verifying” their vaccination status on Aug. 11, in alleged violation of state law.

“A document verifying a person’s COVID-19 Vaccination information (‘document’) is falsified if the person uploading, providing, presenting, uttering or otherwise using the document, did not receive the vaccination(s) as stated on the document,” the Hawaii Attorney General’s Office noted.

Daniela Dalmazzo faces two additional misdemeanor charges, however, for allegedly using fake vaccine cards for her children, ages 4 and 5. It seems this might be what tipped off Honolulu authorities to what was happening, as the children are not old enough to be vaccinated. The CDC website, updated as recently as Aug. 17, says that children “12 years and older are able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.”

Court records say the couple bonded out of jail. If convicted, they face a fine and up to a year behind bars.

Just over one week ago, a father and son were charged for allegedly trying to travel to Hawaii using fake vaccine cards, also in violation of the state’s Safe Travels program.

The Safe Travels program was implemented through emergency proclamation by Gov. David Ige (D). Those individuals traveling from the U.S. and U.S. territories must be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test to avoid a 10-day quarantine. The rules, as stated by the Hawaii Department of Health:

Hawai‘i’s 10-day mandatory self-quarantine remains in place for all trans-Pacific passengers, but we are excited that new exceptions are now available as a direct result of Hawaii’s robust vaccination rate. Travelers entering the state from the U.S. and its Territories who have been fully vaccinated in the United States (including its Territories) may bypass quarantine without a pre-travel test. The vaccination record document must be uploaded to Safe Travels and printed out prior to departure and the traveler must have a hard copy in hand when arriving in Hawaiʻi. The State of Hawai‘i will also accept vaccine records that are digitally validated by Digital Health Pass Partners (AZOVA, CLEAR and CommonPass). Travelers who use one of the State’s partners to link their digitally validated vaccine records with Safe Travels may enjoy expedited processing at the airport (no secondary visual inspection of paper vaccine records). Travelers who were fully vaccinated in Hawai‘i are already eligible for this exception. We continue to welcome other travelers to the Hawaiian Islands with a pre-travel test. Travelers wishing to use the pre-travel test to bypass quarantine must have a negative result from a test taken from a Trusted Testing and Travel Partner no more than 72 hours BEFORE beginning the final leg of their trip. Anyone without a negative test result or U.S. vaccination PRIOR to departure must quarantine upon arrival. The State of Hawai‘i will also accept vaccine records that are digitally validated by Digital Health Pass Partners. The negative test result must be uploaded onto Safe Travels or printed out prior to departure and hard copy in hand when arriving in Hawai‘i.

In recent days, various individuals have even been federally charged for selling vaccine cards.

Read the documents below:

[Images via Honolulu Police Department]

