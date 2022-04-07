Woman Who Sued Snoop Dogg Has Voluntarily Dismissed Her Sex Trafficking Lawsuit

A woman who accused rapper Snoop Dogg of sexually trafficking her has voluntarily dismissed her federal lawsuit.

In early February, a woman anonymously sued the rapper—under his birth name Calvin Broadus and his stage name—in a federal court in Los Angeles, along with his “spiritual adviser” Bishop Don Magic Juan (a.k.a. Donald Campbell) and five of his companies associated with him. The allegations in the lawsuit against Snoop Dogg were made just days before the rapper’s performance at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

Filing under the name Jane Doe, she leveled three causes of action against Snoop Dogg: an allegedly violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual assault and sexual battery. The allegations ballooned into 13 counts in an amended complaint.

Without fanfare, the woman voluntarily dismissed the complaint “in its entirety” on Wednesday. The woman never answered Snoop Dogg’s motion to dismiss the case as “implausible” and filed too late.

Attorneys for the woman and the rapper did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s email requesting comment.

A dancer and model, the woman who filed the lawsuit said that she worked, performed and toured with Snoop Dogg and other rappers like Weston Frye, Lil’ Nate Dogg, Kurrupt, Sugar Free, and Warren G.

She said that Campbell urged her to stay on board by telling her “Snoop wants you here,” “This will make you go viral,” and “This is for your career.”

On May 29, 2013, the woman claimed that Snoop Dogg and his spiritual adviser sexually assaulted her after she and a friend attended the Anaheim-based nightclub Club Heat Ultra Lounge. After the show, she said, Campbell invited her her friend and her to hang out in Snoop Dogg’s studio. She said that her friend left around midnight, leaving her alone with Campbell and Snoop Dogg.

She says that she asked Campbell to drive her home, but she claims that she fell asleep in his car and woke up to find Campbell’s penis in her face.

“Defendant Campbell’s penis was flaccid as he was forcing his penis into Plaintiff’s mouth,” her complaint said. “After some time, Defendant Campbell turned away from Plaintiff leaving her alone.”

According to the complaint, Campbell pressured the woman to go to Snoop Dogg’s videotaping after that, even though she wanted to go home and sleep.

“Snoop wants you there,” Campbell allegedly said. “Let’s go. This is a career move.”

Hoping to advance her career, she complied, and Snoop Dogg immediately began “undressing her with his eyes,” she claimed.

The lawsuit alleges that she went to the bathroom with a stomachache when Snoop Dogg allegedly assaulted her.

“Standing with his crotch in plaintiff’s face, while plaintiff was defecating on the toilet, defendant Snoop Dogg removed his penis from his pants and grabbed Plaintiff’s shoulder, and ordered plaintiff, ‘Put it in your mouth,'” the lawsuit alleged.

She claimed that she was “panicked and terrified”—but “reluctantly complied,” knowing his “criminal history including his alleged gang affiliation and previous rape allegations.”

The woman obtained a right to sue in Dec. 20, 2021, and the parties unsuccessfully tried to resolve the dispute through a private mediation. After that failed, she says, Snoop Dogg implied she was a “Gold digger” on Instagram without naming her on Feb. 9 of this year, the day she filed the lawsuit.

Later that month, Snoop Dogg’s lawyer Jennifer Keller filed a motion to dismiss, calling the woman’s claims “implausible” and time-barred.

“Her ‘sex trafficking’ claim stretches the TVPA to its breaking point,” Keller wrote in the motion to dismiss. “If accepted as a sufficient pleading, Plaintiff’s claim would transform into federal sex trafficking every alleged sex act between a defendant and a plaintiff with lesser means, fame, or influence.”

The woman’s legal team never filed an opposition to those motions, before voluntarily dismissing their lawsuit on Thursday.

Read the dismissal, below:

(Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

