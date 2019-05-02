Featured Posts

Rapper Offset Wanted After Allegedly Smacking Phone Out of Fan’s Hand

May 2nd, 2019

Offset is in trouble in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The Migos rapper was seen on footage in an apparent altercation at a Target store, in which he apparently smacked a phone out of a fan’s hand. This allegedly cracked the screen. Now there’s a felony arrest warrant.

The charge is criminal damage to property.

“What up, Offset?” said the fan, who was recording the incident with a phone.

A man identified as the rapper can be seen apparently smacking the phone.

The broken item was valued at $800, and Offset allegedly did this on purpose, hence the felony count.

Junior Gibbons, 18, told TMZ he saw Offset buying a baby stroller, so he recorded a selfie video with the performer. he claimed that Offset told him to take that “fuckin’ phone out of my face.” The teen filed a police report, but his family said they just want the rapper to pay for the broken phone.

Spokespeople for the rapper did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

[Screegrab via Joshua Gibbons]

