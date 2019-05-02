Rapper Offset Wanted After Allegedly Smacking Phone Out of Fan’s Hand

Offset is in trouble in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The Migos rapper was seen on footage in an apparent altercation at a Target store, in which he apparently smacked a phone out of a fan’s hand. This allegedly cracked the screen. Now there’s a felony arrest warrant.

The charge is criminal damage to property.

BREAKING: Police have issued an arrest warrant for @OffsetYRN for criminal damage to property for this incident last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/PPQ28T3aG5 — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 2, 2019

“What up, Offset?” said the fan, who was recording the incident with a phone.

A man identified as the rapper can be seen apparently smacking the phone.

The broken item was valued at $800, and Offset allegedly did this on purpose, hence the felony count.

Junior Gibbons, 18, told TMZ he saw Offset buying a baby stroller, so he recorded a selfie video with the performer. he claimed that Offset told him to take that “fuckin’ phone out of my face.” The teen filed a police report, but his family said they just want the rapper to pay for the broken phone.

Here’s a picture of the phone @OffsetYRN is accused of damaging when he swatted it out of a fan’s hand. He’s now facing felony charges. I’m live @ noon on @wsbtv with what led to this. pic.twitter.com/KOjNfv21VI — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 2, 2019

Spokespeople for the rapper did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

[Screegrab via Joshua Gibbons]