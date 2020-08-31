Porn Star Ron Jeremy Faces New Charges in Alleged Sexual Assaults of 13 More Victims, Including 15-Year-Old Girl

More charges were announced on Monday against Ron Jeremy Hyatt, the 67-year-old porn star better known as Ron Jeremy. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said he faces sexual assault allegations concerning 13 more victims, including a 15-year-old girl.

Adult Film Star Facing Additional Sexual Assault Counts

Prosecutors in California say the alleged assaults spanned 16 years. The survivors’ ages ranged from 15 to 54, they said. The youngest was sexually assaulted when attending a 2004 Santa Clarita party, authorities said. The LADA described the most recent incident as happening on New Year’s Day 2020: Hyatt sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman outside of a Hollywood business, they said.

Six other incidents happened inside a bar in West Hollywood that Jeremy was a regular at, and a seventh happened in the parking lot, authorities said.

The D.A.’s office said that, if convicted as charged, Hyatt faces a possible punishment of more than 250 years to life behind bars.

L.A. sheriff’s deputies, police, and prosecutors are still investigating.

The new charges included six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

An arraignment was scheduled for Monday.

Hyatt’s attorney did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment. The defendant was charged in June the alleged rapes of three women, and the sexual assault of a fourth.

The claims:

The May 2014 alleged rape of a 25-year-old woman in a West Hollywood residence.

Sexually assaulting a 33-year-old and 46-year-old woman in separate incidents at a West Hollywood bar.

The July 2019 rape of a 30-year-old woman at that bar.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

