Judge Sanctions L.A. County for Deleting Illicit Photos of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

A federal judge on Tuesday sanctioned Los Angeles County for destroying photographs of human remains from the helicopter crash that killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Under an order from U.S. District Judge John Walter, lawyers representing Vanessa Bryant in an upcoming civil trial will be allowed to question witnesses about the deleted photos and the decisions that led to it. Jurors will be told they can consider whether evidence was destroyed when reaching their verdict.

Walter said the destroyed material “is crucial” to determining whether the county and the individual deputies and firefighters named as defendants should be held liable for distributing gruesome photos in violation of the victims’ families’ right to privacy.

“The court has no difficulty concluding that plaintiffs have been prejudiced,” said Walter, of the Central District of California.

The judge also on Tuesday consolidated Bryant’s lawsuit with a similar lawsuit on behalf of Christopher Chester, an Orange County financial adviser whose wife, Sarah George Chester, and 13-year-old daughter, Payton Chester, died in the Jan. 26, 2020, crash.

Trial is expected to begin Aug. 10 or Aug. 11 and last nine days.

Lawyers for Los Angeles County opposed consolidation, arguing in court documents that Chester was trying to “ride Bryant’s coattails” and benefit from critical evidence that only pertain to Bryant’s case.

County lawyer Mira Hashmall of Miller Barondess LLP told Walter in court Tuesday that both Bryant and Chester are claiming that particular photographs depict their loved ones, but Walter said the cases are so similar, including nearly matching witness lists, that consolidation is needed.

The judge also said he believes evidence exists that photographs of one of Chester’s family members were distributed at an awards banquet called the Golden Mike Awards.

“Defendants are simply wrong” when they say otherwise, Walter said, adding that he would have likely dismissed Chester’s case on summary judgment had there not been evidence.

Also Tuesday, the judge granted a request by Vanessa Bryant’s attorneys to bar testimony about her wealth, but he rejected their request to disallow the testimony of defense expert Marc Cohen, a psychiatrist who interviewed Bryant and concluded she “cannot be distressed by photographs she has never seen.”

Bryant’s lawyers said county lawyers submitted Cohen’s report after court deadlines. However, Walter determined it can still be used, but Cohen will have to sit for a deposition this week with with Bryant’s and Chester’s lawyers, and the county will have to pay for it. The plaintiff attorneys also can designate their own expert to rebut Cohen’s testimony, Walter said.

During the 2.5 hour hearing on Tuesday, the judge warned county lawyers about their plans for Cohen.

“It seems to me that the Dr. Cohen testimony could well backfire, but I’ll leave it up to you,” Walter said.

Hashmall said in an email after the hearing that Walter’s decision to consolidate the cases is unsurprising.

“He confirmed that each plaintiff must meet their separate burden of proof at trial,” Hashmall said. She added that while both Bryant and Chester “want to argue there was a widespread custom and practice of improper sharing accident photos by first responders, the fact is there is no evidence of it and they won’t be able to prove it.”

This is a developing story.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]