Skip to main content

Husband of Cinematographer Killed During ‘Terrible Accident’ on Alec Baldwin Film Set Settles Lawsuit, Will Resume Production as Executive Producer

Aaron KellerOct 5th, 2022, 11:10 am
 
Two photos show Halyna Hutchins and Alec Baldwin.

Halyna Hutchins appears in a photo released by her family. Alec Baldwin was captured in a police interrogation recording reacting to news that Hutchins had died.

The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the Western film “Rust,” has settled a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and several other individuals and companies attached to the production. The deal will result in husband Matthew Hutchins acting as the film’s new executive producer.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC,” Matthew Hutchins said in a statement provided to Law&Crime through his attorney Brian Panish. “As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.”

“The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board, in January 2023,” Matthew Hutchins continued. “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Halyna Hutchins and her family appear in a photo released by her family's attorneys.

Halyna Hutchins and her family appear in a photo released by her family’s attorneys.

Luke Nikas, Baldwin’s attorney, told Law&Crime that the parties agreed upon a specific point of focus as they worked toward a settlement.

“Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son,” Nikas said in a statement. “We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 21, 2021.

This is a developing story . . .

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

Aaron Keller - Deputy Editor-in-Chief

Aaron Keller holds a juris doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University. He is a former anchor and executive producer for the Law&Crime Network and is now deputy editor-in-chief for the Law&Crime website. DISCLAIMER:  This website is for general informational purposes only. You should not rely on it for legal advice. Reading this site or interacting with the author via this site does not create an attorney-client relationship. This website is not a substitute for the advice of an attorney. Speak to a competent lawyer in your jurisdiction for legal advice and representation relevant to your situation.

You may also like: