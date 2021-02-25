Gunman Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker, Stole 2 of Her French Bulldogs: Report

Police in Hollywood, California say at least one suspect shot a man, and stole two bulldogs. The victim was identified as the dog walker of singer and actress Lady Gaga, according to law enforcement sourced cited in a TMZ report.

He was with three of the musician’s French Bulldogs right before 10 p.m. At least one gunman confronted him, in this account. The dog walker was shot. Two bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were taken. The third dog ran off, but later turned up.

The precise circumstances around the shooting remain unclear. Law enforcement sources said they do not know if Lady Gaga’s dogs were sought out in particular. They noted that the breed is pricey. It was suggested the shooter did not know these were the singer’s dogs.

Police did not name the victim nor link him in to Lady Gaga in a KABC report. They said they were looking for a gunman who shot a man. Two small bulldogs were stolen. This happened at about 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of N. Sierra Bonita Avenue.

The victim seemed to be speaking to paramedics at the scene, and had been holding a third dog. Another man took the animal to comfort the canine.

Officers said one or more suspects fled the scene in what may have been a white Nissan.

The victim, identified in media reports as Ryan Fischer, was taken to a hospital. He is expected to recover.

[Warning: Video is disturbing]

Footage of the incident shows a white sedan going up to the side of Fischer. Two individuals stepped out, and struggled with him while he called for help.

The singer, who is filming a movie in Rome, is offering a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs, according to sources close to her and cited by TMZ. The operative phrase here is “no questions asked.” Those who have the dogs can reportedly contact [email protected]

Update – February 25, 3:40 p.m.: We added the identity of the victim, and video of the incident.

