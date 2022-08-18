Grieving Widower Suing LA County Alongside Vanessa Bryant Testifies About Losing Wife and Daughter in Helicopter Crash

A widower suing Los Angeles County for taking and distributing photographs of his wife and daughter’s remains testified Thursday that the inconsistencies he’s heard from trial witnesses have deepened his concerns that the photos will someday surface.

“I felt like there wasn’t a clear explanation for what happened,” said Chris Chester, whose wife, Sarah George Chester, and 13-year-old daughter, Payton Chester, died in the Jan. 26, 2020, helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. A judge consolidated Chester’s lawsuit with a similar lawsuit from Vanessa Bryant for trial, which is expected to end early next week. Vanessa is set to testify Friday, as is Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The number of photos, who they were sent to and where they were stored still is not known, nor is the identity of someone who was sent photos by a sheriff’s deputy who photographed each area of human remains.

“Let’s all pray that that person doesn’t exist,” Chester testified. “But that uncertainty? Vanessa and I have to live with that fear.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also doesn’t have the hard drive to a county laptop used by now-former fire Capt. Brian Jordan, who photographed each area of remains up-close in what department leadership determined was insensitive to the victims and their families.

“In my heart, I believe a lot of damage has already been done,” Chester said. But, “I’m fearful all the time every day” that the photos will surface online.

Chester’s testimony followed testimony from Paul Westhead Jr., the son of the legendary basketball coach and a close friend of Chester.

Chester’s twin sons stayed at Westhead’s home as Chester went to the Malibu-Lost Hills sheriff’s substation the day of the crash, and he’s supported Chester as he struggles to move on. He said Chester learning of the photos taken and shared by first responders was “the equivalent of someone taking a big punch” and falling down, then while getting up “you get hit by a 2 x 4” from behind.

“You didn’t see the punch coming and you don’t get off the mat,” said Westhead, who works with Chester at Rimrock Capital Management in Irvine.

Asked to describe Chester’s reaction, Westhead answered, “He was angry, and I was right there with him.”

This is a developing story.

