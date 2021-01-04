Watch Our Live Network Now

‘Charm City Kings’ Actress Allegedly Stabbed Girlfriend to Death in Early Hours of New Year’s Day

Alberto LuperonJan 4th, 2021, 10:36 am

Lakeyria Doughty

Baltimore police arrested a woman because allegedly stabbed her girlfriend to death in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Lakeyria Doughty, 26, was best known as a local dirt bike rider “Wheelie Queen” and an actress with a supporting role in the 2020 coming-of-age movie Charm City Kings. Now she faces murder charges after cops said she killed Tiffany Wilson, 33.

Officers announced the arrest on Saturday. They said that they responded to a home in the 1200 block of N. Stricker Street regarding a stabbing. They arrived to find Wilson suffering from stab wounds, they said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators blame Doughty.

Police said that Doughty stabbed Wilson to death after an argument four hours into the new year, and called 911, according to WBAL reporter Tre Ward.

Records viewed by Law&Crime show that the defendant’s charges include first-degree murder and first-degree assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2. Doughty has no attorney of record.

