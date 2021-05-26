GOP Candidate for California Governor Sued for Bringing ‘Drugged and Abused’ Bear on Campaign Trail

California Republican gubernatorial hopeful John Cox is now facing a lawsuit for bringing a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear on the campaign trail. Cox has been campaigning on promises of “Big Beastly Changes to Save California.”

“Leading the Charge to Recall failed Pretty Boy Politician Gavin Newsom,” Cox’s Twitter bio says.

California’s choice: Beauty or the Beast? Our pretty boy Governor has failed. Time to send in the Beast! #cagov #recallnewsom #meetthebeast https://t.co/mF0JdjviHP — John Cox (@BeastJohnCox) May 5, 2021

According to Cox, he’s been “roaring through California gaining BEASTLY momentum” as Newsom’s “top challenger.”

ICYMI: John Cox roared through California gaining BEASTLY momentum as the top challenger to @GavinNewsom. #CAGov pic.twitter.com/JjqGbKy4dw

— John Cox (@BeastJohnCox) May 25, 2021

As part of his tour, Cox rides a bear-themed bus, and routinely makes comments casting himself as “Beast” to Newsom’s “Beauty.”

One beast-themed antic, however, allegedly went too far. Cox brought a 1,000-pound Kodiak bear named Tag on a campaign stop in Shelter Island on May 11, then to San Diego the following week. Animal rights group Animal Protection and Rescue League, Inc. (“APRL”) has filed a lawsuit against Cox and others, claiming that they illegally held events “with a captive, 1,000-pound bear who has been drugged and abused for this purpose.”

John Cox was asked about the bear several times during his campaign stop at Shelter Island and admitted it was done to get attention. https://t.co/h1assigr3y — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) May 12, 2021

Specifically, the lawsuit states a San Diego Municipal Code provision which prohibits individuals from bringing “any lion, tiger, bear” into the jurisdiction, “irrespective of their actual or asserted state of docility, tameness or domesticity.”

The plaintiff group requests a court order declaring, “that bringing or maintaining a captive bear in the City of San Diego violates San Diego Municipal Code § 44.0305 and constitutes a public nuisance under Civil Code § 3479,” and an award of attorneys fees.

Cox has run against Newsom in the past; in 2018, Newsom won by almost 3 million votes. Judging from the reactions on Twitter, the bear-gag did not go over particularly well.

I just saw the most pathetic (and mildly homophobic?) @BeastJohnCox campaign ad. 🥱 🥱 No wonder his ass got clobbered in 2018 🐻 pic.twitter.com/adFnkXPftD — Jeremy Rosenberg (@JeremyR1992) May 20, 2021 @BeastJohnCox please get rid of the bear commercial. California honestly deserves better. — winotone (@winotone) May 24, 2021

@BeastJohnCox stop running the ads with the poor bear. The whole “beauty” thing isn’t even clever. The bear looks sad. — winotone (@winotone) May 21, 2021

The San Diego Humane Society is reportedly also investigating Cox’s use of a bear at his events.

John Cox did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

[screengrab via ABC7]

