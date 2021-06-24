An intermediate New York appellate court on Thursday suspended the law license of Rudy Giuliani due to “uncontroverted evidence” that the former U.S. attorney, New York City mayor, and personal attorney to former president Donald Trump made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements concerning alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. According to a public disciplinary opinion, the court’s rationale was linked directly to statements made and legal activities undertaken by Giuliani on Trump’s behalf in connection with the 2020 election cycle.

“[W]e conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020,” the court said in a summary paragraph. “These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client. We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee.”

The 33-page unanimous and unsigned per curiam opinion by the Appellate Division’s First Judicial Department says Giuliani’s license is suspended immediately:

It is further Ordered that respondent is commanded to desist and refrain from the practice of law in any form, either as principal or agent, clerk or employee of another; that respondent is forbidden to appear as an attorney or counselor-at-law before any court, judge, justice, board or commission or other public authority; that respondent is forbidden to give another an opinion as to the law or its application or advice in relation thereto, all effective the date hereof, until such time as disciplinary matters pending before the Committee have been concluded and until further order of this Court.

“Within 20 days of the date of service of this decision, respondent may submit a request, in writing, to this Court for a post suspension hearing,” the decision also says.

The suspension was the result of the Attorney Grievance Committee petitioning the court for Giuliani’s “immediate suspension” after “numerous complaints of [Giuliani’s] alleged professional misconduct.”

“Under certain circumstances, such serious interim relief is available, pending a full formal disciplinary proceeding,” the decision explains.

In a statement to Law&Crime, Giuliani’s attorneys reacted by calling the move “unprecedented.”

“We are disappointed with the Appellate Division, First Department’s decision suspending Mayor Giuliani prior to being afforded a hearing on the issues that are alleged,” said Giuliani attorneys John M. Leventhal and Barry Kamins of the New York City law firm Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins. Both Leventhal and Kamins are retired judges.

“This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest,” their statement continued. “We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing Mr. Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years.”

Giuliani was admitted to practice law in New York on June 25, 1969, the suspension order states.

