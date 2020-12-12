Michael Flynn Tells ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally That On a 1-10 Scale, His Confidence That Trump Will Remain President is ‘a 10’

Fresh off his presidential pardon, former national security advisor Michael Flynn on Saturday joined throngs of Donald Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. for a series of so-called “Stop the Steal” rallies to protest of the official results of the 2020 election. One day after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Trump-backed lawsuit challenging Joe Biden’s victory, Gen. Flynn led a swath of MAGA-clad rally-goers in prayer before declaring that he was certain Trump would remain in office for a second term.

Flynn started his speech with a plug for Mike Lindell and his MyPillow products. The retired general then said, “we’re in a crucible moment in the history of the United States of America.”

“The courts do not decide who the next president of the United States will be,” Flynn said, despite the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday essentially ending Trump’s chances of overturning the election results.

“I will say, there are paths that are still in play . . . there’s a lot of activity that’s still playing out,” he added, trying to assuage the crowd.

Flynn was pardoned by President Trump last month after being charged with lying to federal officials about his contacts with the Russian ambassador prior to the Trump administration taking office. He twice pleaded guilty before reversing his plea, resulting in a protracted series of proceedings that included the Justice Department’s attempts to dismiss the charge being thwarted by a federal judge.

Flynn also said that he believed Trump was absolutely going to remain in office after January 20, despite there being no realistic avenue for that to occur.

“[Trump] knows—he knows—that the people that he can trust are people that he’s never met. And that’s you. He trusts you because he knows you know what’s going on and you will not allow what’s going on to happen in our country,” Flynn said.

“I will tell you one more time—because I’ve been asked—on a scale of one to ten, who will be the next president of the United States, and I say Donald Trump. Ten. A ten.”

Flynn came under fire earlier this month when he voiced his support for the We the People Convention (WTPC), which called for President Trump to declare martial law and have the military oversee a new presidential election.

Others speakers on Saturday included infamous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones—best known for denying that the Sandy Hook massacre ever happened, and the event’s organizer, who claimed a “supercomputer called ‘The Hammer’” hacked Dominion voting machines to change Trump-votes to Biden-votes.

[image via YouTube screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]