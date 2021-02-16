Looks Like Dominion Is About to Make MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a ‘Happy’ Guy

Dominion Voting Systems is planning to “imminently” sue MAGA mainstay and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, according to media reports.

Since former president Donald Trump decisively lost the Nov. 2020 contest to President Joe Biden, Lindell has been part of an unusual Trumpworld chorus making claims that Dominion and another voting machine vendor somehow illicitly worked to steal the election by joining leagues with foreign powers.

Lindell was sent a demand letter in early January by Dominion—telling him that he needed to put a lid on and correct his electoral theft claims or prepare for a showdown in court.

“You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign,” the January letter sent by Thomas A. Clare reads. “Despite knowing your implausible attacks against Dominion have no basis in reality, you have participated in the vast and concerted misinformation campaign to slander Dominion.

So, in a sense, and in terms of the professed timeline here, there’s nothing particularly shocking about the report of an impending lawsuit.

“Litigation regarding these issues is imminent,” Clare wrote in January—words he echoed to the Daily Beast on Tuesday.

“He has doubled down and tripled down,” the defamation attorney told the outlet. “He has made himself a higher public profile with his documentary.”

Clare was referencing a recent paid advertisement that recently ran on far-right pro-Trump television station One America News Network (OAN).

Titled Absolute Proof, the documentary-style ad contained nothing of the sort but was advertised by the network as a “never-before-seen report breaking down election fraud evidence [and] showing how the unprecedented level of voter fraud was committed in the 2020 Presidential Election.”

Dominion was livid about the network’s choice as well, telling Law&Crime at the time that the network was previously alerted to the likely defamatory nature of the Lindell program. That venture, Clare added, was all-but certain to result in litigation for OAN as well.

The company’s attorneys have not shied away from litigation since they were singled out by pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell following the 45th president’s electoral defeat. According to Clare, Dominion has suffered billions of dollars in damages due to the reputational harm and interference with business contracts that have resulted from the conservative campaign against the security and reliability of their voting machines.

Lindell appears to be the latest in a line of Trump adherents the company has its sights set upon.

But the pillow-pushing CEO, for his part, said he welcomed the legal trouble.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, he said:

That would so make my day, because then they would have to go into discovery, and that would make my job a lot easier. It’ll be faster for me to get to the evidence, and to show the people in the public record the evidence we have about these machines . . . I will not stop until every single person on the planet knows, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, what these machines did to us.

“These machines need to be removed, and [these people] brought to justice for what they did to our country in these attacks,” Lindell went on to tell the outlet. “If they sue me, I would be so happy.”

[image via Stephen Maturen/Getty Images]

