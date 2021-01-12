Georgia Man Christopher Stanton Georgia Dead Days After Being Arrested for Attempting to Enter Capitol Grounds

A Georgia man facing charges for his role in last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol was found dead, according to a Monday report from NBC affiliate 11Alive.

Per the report, Christopher Stanton Georgia, 53, died in his Alpharetta home on Saturday. A police report obtained by 11Alive did not list a cause of death, though it said the case was “under investigation.” It also noted that officers took two semi-automatic SKS rifles from Georgia’s home.

Documents obtained by the Daily Mail purported to show that Georgia’s wife found his body in the basement Saturday morning, calling 911 and telling the responder that there was “blood everywhere.” The Daily Mail also reported that other members of Georgia’s family were later present at the scene. Police described them as “extremely distressed.”

A few hours after supporters of President Donald Trump overran police barricades and stormed the Capitol Building as lawmakers were certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory on Wednesday, Georgia and several others were arrested. According to the report, at approximately 7:15 pm that evening, he and his companions refused to heed officers’ warnings that they were violating the mandatory curfew put in place in response to the riots before being placed under arrest.

Court documents filed this week in Washington, D.C. Superior Court revealed that Georgia had been charged with attempting to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.”

Unlawful entry is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Marnitta King was listed as Georgia’s attorney of record. Law&Crime reached out to King for comment on reports of her client’s death. We have not heard back.

Several other Georgia residents were arrested in connection with the Capitol riots, including Cleveland Meredith, Grant McHoyt Moore, and Eric Munchel. Photos of Munchel holding several sets of zip ties went viral over the past week.

Law enforcement authorities are still searching for several people involved in the destructive events of Jan. 6.

[image via Spencer Platt_Getty Images]

