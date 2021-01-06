Woman Who Was Shot Amid Trump, GOP-Sparked ‘Coup’ at Capitol Building Has Died (Update)

Update – 6:01 p.m.: The woman has died. We have updated our story accordingly.

****

There’s a developing and violent situation in the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., after Trump supporters — sparked by incendiary, baseless conspiracy theories from President Donald Trump and enabled by certain GOP politicians in Congress — stormed the premises. It has led to at least one fatality. As seen on video from MSNBC, a woman, covered in blood, was carried out on a stretcher.

[Warning: Video is disturbing.]

BREAKING: Woman rushed out of Capitol building on a stretcher, “covered in blood” pic.twitter.com/IKmMmHNyZC — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 6, 2021

Two sources said that a woman was in critical condition from being shot in the chest on the Capitol ground, according to CNN. The cable news channel said it “could not provide further details on the circumstances of the shooting,” but it is unclear if they did not know the detail or if they were unauthorized to discuss it. They were described as “sources familiar with the matter.” Capitol police did not immediately respond to an email from Law&Crime. An attempt to call their spokespeople ended with Law&Crime receiving a message that a voice mailbox was full.

Later, it was reported that law enforcement officials said the woman had died.

Pete Williams reports: Several law enforcement officials say the woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol building today has died. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) January 6, 2021

Washington, D.C.’s police chief said in a late Wednesday afternoon news conference that his department would take the lead on the investigation but that no further details were available. He also said that his department was an “expert” on handling First Amendment protests — but that those who charged the capitol exhibited changed demeanor. He called their actions “unlawful, riotous behavior.”

The shooting followed months (even years) of President Donald Trump‘s debunked claims of widespread voter fraud. He asserts that he was cheated by the 2020 presidential election, which he lost numerically according to certified results by the various states and lost again in more than sixty lawsuits filed by either Trump directly or by his supporters. Some GOP politicians, like Utah’s Mitt Romney, have condemned Trump’s position, but others, like Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have been knocked for frequently enabling the president’s moves to undermine confidence in America’s decentralized, state-driven voting process. Cruz dug in on Wednesday as the votes were tallied; McConnell called — finally — for unity.

Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence don’t deserve any praise for standing up for the constitution today. They stood by Trump for 4 years and said nothing as he incited a race war, pushed conspiracy theories, lied to his supporters, and spread dangerous ideology. — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) January 6, 2021

The Capitol building is under lockdown, evacuations underway, guns drawn in the House chamber. Sen. Ted Cruz just sent a fundraising email/text. “I’m leading the fight to reject electors from key states…” it reads, in part. pic.twitter.com/mFRz0py8m6 — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) January 6, 2021

At the time of this writing, the situation was still fluid, with people still bursting into the capitol building as a line of police cars raced toward the scene and as D.C.’s mayor called for a curfew.

Incredible Getty photos from inside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/IN2rRcsOg5 — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 6, 2021

Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James condemned the events as a “coup attempt.”

“The coup attempt initiated by outgoing President Trump has been despicable,” she said in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. “Today, it became violent. If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society. Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail. Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on January 20th and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.”

Aaron Keller provided additional reporting.

[Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images]

