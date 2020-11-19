Arizona Judge Throws Out Republican Party Attempt to Delay Certification of Vote in Maricopa County

A judge on the Superior Court of Arizona, Maricopa County dismissed yet another Republican challenge in an election-related case.

This time, Republicans wanted the judge to order Maricopa County to conduct a do-over of the “hand count audit of ballots […] using a sample of vote centers,” which was performed on Election Day. The lawsuit also tried to delay certification of the election results in a county that went to Joe Biden by more than 45,000 votes.

Judge John Hannah granted Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’s (D) motion to dismiss, dismissed the GOP lawsuit with prejudice, and denied the GOP’s application for a preliminary injunction.

That injunction request, the judge noted, sought to “enjoin the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors from certifying the election results and issuing the official canvass […].”

“The motion to amend the complaint is denied as futile,” Judge Hannah added.

The judge also ruled that Secretary Hobbs could “file a motion for attorneys’ fees pursuant to A.R.S. section 12-349 not later than December 7, 2020.”

