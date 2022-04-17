At Least 2 Dead, 9 Injured from Mass Shooting at Pittsburgh Airbnb Party: Cops

Two boys died from gunshot wounds sustained at a massive house party overnight, according to cops in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At least nine other people were shot and injured. The investigation is ongoing. Police did not identify the victims.

Cops said they got multiple alerts from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, in the 800 block of Suismon Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“As responding units arrived on scene, additional shots were being registered in the immediate vicinity and several young people were observed fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle from an AirBnB property that had been rented on Suismon Street at Madison Avenue,” police wrote.

EMS and cops took some gunshot victims to area hospitals. Other victims arrived at hospitals by private methods, police said.

Officers identified the two deceased victims as both juvenile boys, who were pronounced dead at a hospital. At least nine other people were shot and injured, they said.

“The initial investigation reveals a large party was being held at the short-term rental property, with as many as 200 people in attendance, many of them underage,” police wrote.

Officers said as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the Airbnb. Some party-goers fled out the windows, sustaining injuries including broken bones and lacerations, officers said.

“Several more shots were fired outside the home,” police said.

Here’s what it looks like in a parking lot outside of the Airbnb building. @WTAE pic.twitter.com/sKRIZ3bGjY — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) April 17, 2022

With police clearing the scene we’re getting a closer look at some of the damage. This is the door to the medical center behind the home where the shooting happened. pic.twitter.com/MdY76wg4tH — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) April 17, 2022

Officers released no indication of who they believe the suspect or suspects might be, or why the shooting happened in the first place. The investigation is ongoing, with the Mobile Crime Unit processing evidence as eight separate crime scenes.

Police ask that anyone with information call Major Crimes at (412) 323-7161.

[Image via Pittsburgh Police]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]