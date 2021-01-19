Beverly Hills Beautician with Bullhorn Said ‘George Soros, You Can Go to Hell’ and ‘This Is 1776’ as Capitol Rioters Attacked Police, Feds Say

A somewhat well-known beautician from Beverly Hills has been charged with several crimes for her role in the D.C. insurrection of Jan. 6. Gina Bisignano, 52, was among rioters who were fighting with cops, urged on the other rioters, entered the Capitol Building in at least two locations, and encouraged others to get into the building as well, the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleges.

According to the affidavit, a video showed her speaking into a bullhorn saying, “We the people are not going to take it any more,” later stating, “You are not going to take away our votes.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump raided the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 after POTUS continued to lie at a rally that he actually won the 2020 presidential election by a landslide, and that it was being stolen from him and handed to Joe Biden.

“You are not going to take away our votes,” Bisignano said, according to the affidavit. “And our freedom, and I thank God for it. This is 1776, and we the people will never give up. We will never let our country go to the globalists. George Soros, you can go to hell.”

Authorities said that, as the suspect spoke, crowd members to her immediate left attacked police by spraying a fire extinguisher at them, throwing objects and striking officers’ shields with what seemed to be batons.

In one video, Bisignano said “they sprayed me in the face,” and showed that her makeup was messed up as a result.

In another video, she called for gas masks, weapons, and “strong angry patriots to help our boys,” according to the FBI. They said that as she was speaking, rioters about 10 feet to her left attacked cops who were blocking entry to the Capitol, and seconds later, at least one person attacked cops using what seemed to be a baseball bat.

Authorities said at least six tips came in identifying Bisignano. That number isn’t unusual. The defendant, owner of Gina’s Eyelashes and Skincare, became infamous last year after she whipped out some vulgar insults at a lockdown protest, repeatedly using a homophobic slur, and calling another person, “a New World Order Satanist.”

“I bet you had an abortion this morning,” she said at one point.

Bisignano has said on the record that she was, indeed, at the riot.

“I was caught up,” she told The Beverly Hills Courier in a Thursday report. “I was scared, I was excited.”

She blamed fighting in the crowd on “antifa and BLM.” Federal investigators have said there’s no proof of antifa involvement or the like. The slew of arrests, and available social media activity shows that the crowd was composed of Trump supporters. One high-profile possible exception is a Utah-based, self-professed BLM activist who recorded the shooting death of a Trump supporter at the Capitol; other left-leaning activists have dismissed him as a self-promoter and exploiter of their movement.

The Courier paraphrased Bisignano’s beliefs like this:

…since 2016, Bisignano became increasingly concerned with things she saw on the internet—allegations of a nefarious, global web of child molesters and pedophiles in the highest echelons of government and elite society. The claims struck close to one of her greatest concerns, abortion, a practice she abhors as a Christian.

Bisignano participated in weekly protests against lockdowns, supported Trump, and pushed for “the exposure of the Deep State that opposed him.” The term QAnon wasn’t used, but her stated beliefs evoke the baseless conspiracy theory that pretty much asserts the world is run by pedophiles and Trump is a savior.

Bisignano is charged with aiding and abetting the willful injury or depredation of any property of the United States; corruptly obstructing, influencing or impeding any official proceeding, or attempting to do so; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so; knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; and knowingly engaging in any act of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds, or attempt or conspires to do so.

