‘You ain’t s—‘: Texas man seen confronting, shoving police officer on Jan. 6 faces felony charges

A Texas man who told police at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that they “ain’t s—” before allegedly shoving an officer to the ground is facing felony charges.

Jason Farris, 44, is seen on video amid the horde of former President Donald Trump supporters facing off against officers trying to keep the crowd from advancing to the Capitol building, according to a U.S. Justice Department news release. At 2:15 p.m. Farris is seen on police body-worn camera footage advancing toward police officers who were using metal bike racks as a barricade.

“I bet your family is proud of you, f—–g f—-t ass,” Farris allegedly said, invoking an anti-gay slur. “You ain’t s—. Ain’t none of you s—.”

As he said this, according to prosecutors, Farris hit a baton being held by one of the police officers.

Moments later, rioters had grabbed one of the metal bicycle racks and began pulling it away from the officers, the probable cause affidavit says. Several officers held on to the rack to prevent it from being taken by the rioters.

That’s when Farris allegedly decided to make his move.

“FARRIS approached a U.S. Capitol Police officer from behind, while he was attempting to hold on to the bicycle rack,” prosecutors say. “FARRIS shoved the Capitol Police officer in the back with two hands, knocking him to the ground.”

Farris’ alleged assault apparently had a domino effect, according to prosecutors.

“After FARRIS pushed the officer to the ground, other rioters succeeded in pulling the bicycle rack away from the police and dragging it into the crowd,” the charging documents say.

Police guarding the Capitol building on Jan. 6 faced no shortage of assaults from pro-Trump rioters. Five police officers who were there that day have died: Brian Sicknick, who was attacked with chemical spray, perished the following day, and four officers who responded to the riot have since died by suicide.

The charging documents do not indicate that Farris entered the Capitol building itself. Trump supporters angry over Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win stormed the Capitol that day in an apparent effort to stop Congress from certifying the election results. Lawmakers and staff were forced to either flee the building or shelter in place for hours.

According to investigators, Farris’ identity was revealed by way of tipsters who called the FBI. One said that Farris had told others that he was in Washington for the insurrection, according to court documents. Another said that Farris had stated that he went to Washington during the riot and was outside the Capitol, but did not go inside the building.

Farris is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal law enforcement, which carries a maximum of eight years behind bars, and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, which has a potential five-year sentence. He is also charged with a handful of disorderly conduct and trespassing misdemeanors.

Prosecutors say Farris is expected to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Read the probable cause affidavit, below.

