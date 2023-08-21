An Ohio man who is now facing numerous sexual assault-related offenses involving an adult and a child in two separate cases has authorities searching for additional victims, Law&Crime has learned.

Brian Karr, 33, already stood accused of two counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition, two counts of sexual battery, and one count of felonious assault. This week, he was indicted on one additional count of rape and two additional counts of gross sexual imposition, according to the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney.

The defendant faces life in prison for the nine combined counts against him – if he is convicted as he is presently charged. Under Buckeye State law, Karr would be eligible for parole after 30 years.

“I am particularly concerned there may be more victims out there given Karr’s methods and the age range of his victims,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a press release.

In 2022, Karr was originally arrested over date rape allegations, the prosecutor’s office said in a press release. A woman claimed she went on one date with the defendant, had one drink with him, passed out, and woke up while she was being sexually assaulted.

The first charged incident allegedly occurred in November 2022.

“The victim fell unconscious after consuming one alcoholic drink,” the prosecutor’s office said in the press release. “When the victim regained consciousness, Karr was on top of her, raping her.”

In that first case, Karr was assessed bail of $350,000 with bond at 10% paid – which he was able to post the same day of his arrest.

The prosecutor’s office told Law&Crime in an email the defendant met his adult victim on a dating app but did not specify which app.

The indictment in the adult date rape cases alleges at least two distinct forms of sexual assault Karr committed and also says that he forced his victim into having sex through force or use of force.

Over two years before, that, however, Karr allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl on multiple occasions.

“Recently, another victim disclosed Karr had sexually assaulted her as well,” the prosecutor’s press release continues. “This incident occurred prior to the offense in 2022 and involved a victim who was 7 years old at the time of the offense. The victim was assaulted when she was taking a bath.”

The sexual abuse against the younger victim occurred over multiple years. The girl in question was only 7 years old when the abuse began. The indictment in the child rape case alleges Karr began abusing her in 2018 and continued to do so throughout 2020.

The indictment outlines at least three distinct forms of sexual assault the defendant committed against the child.

The two victims are not related, the prosecutor’s office told Law&Crime.

Karr’s bail was set at $150,000 with 10% paid for the child rape case – and an additional restriction that he wears an ankle monitor, the prosecutor’s office said. The defendant posted bond in the second case on the same day of his arrest as well.

According to court records reviewed by The Enquirer, a relative of Karr’s posted his bond on each occasion.

Law&Crime reached out to Karr’s defense attorney for comment but no response was immediately forthcoming at the time of publication.

