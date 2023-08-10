Special counsel wants Trump Jan. 6 trial to be underway during anniversary of Capitol riot

Special counsel Jack Smith requested on Thursday that former President Donald Trump face trial on Jan. 2, 2024 in Washington, D.C., for charges alleging that he conspired to overturn the results of 2020 election.

Trump’s attorneys, John Lauro and Todd Blanche, are expected to file a response before the parties meet in court on Friday at 10 a.m. to hash out terms of a protective order the government has sought over evidence in discovery.

In Thursday’s 8-page motion, Smith proposed a timeline for the trial: By Sept. 25, the parties would need to provide their pre-trial defense motions in writing, any opposition would be filed by October 16 and within another week, replies would be due. A motions hearing would then be set, though Smith did not specify that date though he did scope out time for a series of additional motion hearings to follow, specifically those in limine. (These are motions requesting certain evidence be excluded.)

Those hearings would start no later than Nov. 13 if Smith’s proposed schedule held and would carry on through early December. Then, after a final pre-trial conference on Dec. 8, jury selection would start Dec. 11 and the trial would finally get underway just a matter of days before the third anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“A Jan. 2 trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial— an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes,” prosecutors wrote.

Ultimately, the final decision on when the trial will be set is left to Judge Chutkan.

Since Trump’s indictment and his arraignment a week ago, the former president has called to slow proceedings before the case has even started to build momentum before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

When entering his not guilty plea before a magistrate judge, his defense attorneys requested a delay right away, saying Trump did not have sufficient time to prepare and review the evidence.

“It is perplexing then, that the defense refused to accept the discovery that the government has ready, even on an interim basis under the government’s proposed protective order while the parties litigate the ultimate protective order in this case,” Smith wrote in his motion on Thursday. “In any event, although there is a large amount of discovery in this case— including witness interviews, grand jury transcripts, and evidence obtained through numerous sealed search warrants— the government has gone to great lengths to organize materials for the defendant to assist him in his review.”

Since entering his not guilty plea, Trump has taken to social media to discuss and frequently slam his indictment, the judge and the impending proceedings. Lauro has also hit the media circuit on Trump’s behalf.

It was Trump’s tirades on Truth Social that prompted special counsel to ask for a protective order over evidence in discovery and it was solidified with Lauro’s media appearances where he brought up former Vice President Mike Pence and suggested Pence would be a witness for the defense. Smith felt Trump’s language and Lauro’s conduct on Trump’s behalf was potentially intimidating to possible witnesses. Smith also expressed concern that Trump would be unable or unwilling to keep sensitive records private as the case ramps up or once presented to him. Those records could include photos and video evidence, grand jury materials containing personal identifying information, details about witnesses and more.

Trump’s asked for more time to negotiate the protective order’s terms on at least two occasions since last week. He has also incorrectly claimed in the press and on social media that the court has placed a gag order on him. Neither the prosecutors nor the judge have requested a gag order and a gag order is also different from a protective order.

Read the special counsel’s request to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan here.

This story is developing.

