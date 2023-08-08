Special counsel Jack Smith has urged a federal judge to rebuff Donald Trump’s latest attempts to have his Jan. 6 indictment tried “in the media rather than in the courtroom,” and forestall what they worry would become a “carnival-like atmosphere” where the former president jeopardizes evidence, witness safety and the integrity of proceedings overall.

Indicted just a week ago, a quickly forming fight over what is typically a standard process for discovery continued with Smith’s filing on Monday night.

Trump, who faces criminal conspiracy and obstruction counts in Washington, D.C., for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has argued — among other things — that he should be permitted to share unfiltered evidence in discovery publicly and with anyone from paralegals to unpaid advisers to “volunteer attorneys” and others he’s tapped to assist him in trial preparation.

This all poses an array of significant problems, according to Smith.

“For example, several co-conspirators are identified as attorneys, whom the defense might interpret as ‘other attorneys assisting counsel of record,” Smith wrote.

He also noted that, if permitted, the “boundless” nature of Trump attorney John Lauro’s modifications to the proposed protective order would very likely mean that grand jury materials could be exposed by the former president in the not-so-distant future.

To underline this, Smith noted in an eight-page reply that over the last weekend, federal prosecutors explicitly told Lauro they would give Trump’s team transcripts and audio recordings of interviews done outside of the grand jury process, something that, as a practical matter, the federal government is not obligated to provide at this stage in proceedings.

Despite that offer, Trump’s team was not sated and Lauro appeared on five separate television programs to discuss the case last weekend and publicly comment on the brewing legal battle while skewing critical details of the case and potentially running afoul of local rules regarding the conduct of attorneys in criminal cases.

Lauro’s media appearances also touched on the subject of anticipated witness testimony; he directly mentioned former Vice President Mike Pence at one point telling hosts on ABC and CBS that Pence would be “one of our best witnesses.”

Lauro appeared on CNN, NBC and Fox too and it did not go unnoticed by federal prosecutors how Trump spent his day before Lauro hit the media circuit and discussed Pence, among other things: Trump spent it lashing out at Pence on social media — precisely the sort of thing that the protective order initially requested by the government would alleviate.

In response to all of the proposed revisions, Smith and federal prosecutors Thomas Windom and Molly Gaston emphasized that Trump’s “stated goal” was clear: he wishes to try the case in the press and local rules clearly and cleanly forbid this.

“[There] is no right to publicly release material, because the discovery process is designed to ensure a fair process before court, not to provide the defendant an opportunity to improperly press his cause in the court of public opinion,” the government argued.

“Normal order should prevail. No oral argument is necessary,” Smith wrote.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the matter unfolding inside the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse, responded to the back and forth quickly late Monday evening.

Both Trump’s team and the special counsel are to confer on a time to meet this week to hash out the terms of the protective order. Then, before Friday, Aug. 11, they must agree upon a time when they are all available for a hearing before her.

At present, the next date between Smith and Trump before Judge Chutkan is formally set for Aug. 28. It will be then that the parties could decide when the long-awaited trial will get underway.

Read the reply from the special counsel here.

