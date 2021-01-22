This Week on The Dan Abrams Podcast: James Comey Reveals He’s Wondered About Whether to Sue Donald Trump

Listen to the latest episode of The Dan Abrams Podcast here.

With the Trump administration in its final hours on Tuesday, former U.S. Attorney and former FBI director James Comey spoke with Dan Abrams on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show about his adversarial relationship with the 45th president, his role in the Clinton and Russia controversies, and his new book Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust.

The interview explored Comey’s candid views on Donald Trump and the future of American democracy. When asked if Trump was the “most corrupt leader” he’d ever encountered, Comey said “correct.” Comey said his frustration with Trump’s many “false and defamatory” statements made him consider if he “should sue the bastard.” He also revealed why he ultimately chose not to do so.

