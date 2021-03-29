This Week on The Dan Abrams Podcast: Breaking Down Various Contradictions of a Controversial Trump Interview

Listen to the episode here and subscribe!

Law&Crime founder and ABC’s chief legal correspondent Dan Abrams took an in-depth look at two high-profile interviews on the latest episode of his podcast. First Dan examined the claims made by former acting D.C. U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin, the former leader of the Capitol riot investigation, in an interview on 60 Minutes. Is Trump really culpable legally for Jan. 6 and will sedition charges be on the table?

Next, Dan turned his focus to Trump’s controversial interview on “The Truth with Lisa Boothe” podcast. In this interview, Trump made several contradictory claims about the Horowitz report and the ongoing Durham investigation. Dan examined these claims one by one.

