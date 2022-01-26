Stephen Breyer Will Reportedly Retire at End of Supreme Court Term; 83-Year-Old Justice Has Served Since 1994

Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, will retire, according to sources who spoke with CNN, NBC News, and NPR.

CNN said Breyer would remain on the nation’s highest court until the end of its current term and until “a replacement is confirmed.”

The justice’s reported departure-to-come grants President Joe Biden a chance to nominate a justice of his choosing after Republicans aggressively filled judicial vacancies under the presidency of Donald Trump and blocked former President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland, now the attorney general of the United States.

NBC’s Pete Williams reported, however, said Breyer would retire at the end of the court’s current term — not immediately and not when a successor is nominated.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki almost immediately noted that few details had yet been provided to the Executive Branch.

“It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today,” she tweeted. “We have no additional details or information to share from” the White House.

Biden once pledged during a political debate to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

“I commit that if I’m elected President and have an opportunity to appoint someone to the Courts, I’ll appoint the first black woman to the Courts,” Biden said in March 2020. “It’s required that they have representation now. It’s long overdue.”

That campaign promise was criticized by law professor Jonathan Turley, who was the lone GOP impeachment witness during Trump’s first impeachment trial.

The only living retired Supreme Court justices are Anthony Kennedy, David Souter, Sandra Day O’Connor. Souter still occasionally fills in on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

This is a developing story . . .

[Win McNamee/Getty Images]

