Chuck Schumer: Gorsuch and Kavanaugh Will ‘Pay the Price’ if They Vote to Roll Back Abortion Rights

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared Wednesday from a podium outside of the Supreme Court that conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would “pay the price” if they rule how everyone presumes they will in high-profile abortion cases.

The speech happened on a day when the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in June Medical Services L.L.C. v. Russo. It is the first major abortion case to come before the court since President Donald Trump appointed Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to the high court.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said to a crowd of pro-choice advocates affiliated with and supportive of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Conservatives were livid. They wondered if reporters would ask every Senate Democrat if they agreed with Schumer “threatening Supreme Court Justices” (which they would ask of Republican lawmakers if Trump went after liberal Supreme Court justices or other members of the judiciary).

Some immediately asked whether other context of the speech made the remarks “less troubling.”

Ed Whelan of Kavanaugh confirmation hearings infamy said no.

UC Berkeley Law Professor Orin Kerr eventually pointed to a full video of the speech.

Senator Schumer tells two Justices that if they rule a particular way, "you will pay the price. . you won't know what hit you." For those who have seen the full speech, is there some context that makes this less troubling a comment than it seems? https://t.co/OhtUuO24qh — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) March 4, 2020

And I should emphasize that my first question wasn't rhetorical, but was a real question: Is there a context that makes this less troubling? The 21 second clip is circulating, but I want to know what came before/after it to understand what Senator Schumer was saying. Link? — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) March 4, 2020

So maybe that makes it implicit in context that the price would be an electoral price? That would be odd, as the Justices aren't up for election. But at least it's something. Curious what others think from the context. /2 — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) March 4, 2020

After the 2:15:00 mark, Schumer said that the “bottom line is very simple”: Trump and Senate Republicans who put Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court will be “gone in November.”

“We will stand with the American people. We will stand with American women,” Schumer said. “We will tell President Trump and Senate Republicans who have stacked the court with right-wing ideologues that you’re going to be gone in November and you will never be able to do what you are trying to do now ever, ever again.”

“You hear that over there on the far right? You’re going to be gone in November,” he said.

The clip of the speech shared from Schumer’s official Twitter account did not include the “pay the price” remarks.

#MyRightMyDecision SCOTUS just heard the 1st big case on a woman's right to make her own health care decisions since Justices Kavanaugh & Gorsuch It looks at 1 of 100s of draconian, anti-choice restrictions states tried to pass We’re here to send a message: Not on our watch! pic.twitter.com/cdjCfe32wi — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 4, 2020

