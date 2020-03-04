Featured Posts

Chuck Schumer: Gorsuch and Kavanaugh Will ‘Pay the Price’ if They Vote to Roll Back Abortion Rights

by | 3:33 pm, March 4th, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) declared Wednesday from a podium outside of the Supreme Court that conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would “pay the price” if they rule how everyone presumes they will in high-profile abortion cases.

The speech happened on a day when the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in June Medical Services L.L.C. v. Russo. It is the first major abortion case to come before the court since President Donald Trump appointed Gorsuch and Kavanaugh to the high court.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price,” Schumer said to a crowd of pro-choice advocates affiliated with and supportive of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Conservatives were livid. They wondered if reporters would ask every Senate Democrat if they agreed with Schumer “threatening Supreme Court Justices” (which they would ask of Republican lawmakers if Trump went after liberal Supreme Court justices or other members of the judiciary).

Some immediately asked whether other context of the speech made the remarks “less troubling.”

Ed Whelan of Kavanaugh confirmation hearings infamy said no.

UC Berkeley Law Professor Orin Kerr eventually pointed to a full video of the speech.

After the 2:15:00 mark, Schumer said that the “bottom line is very simple”: Trump and Senate Republicans who put Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court will be “gone in November.”

“We will stand with the American people. We will stand with American women,” Schumer said. “We will tell President Trump and Senate Republicans who have stacked the court with right-wing ideologues that you’re going to be gone in November and you will never be able to do what you are trying to do now ever, ever again.”

“You hear that over there on the far right? You’re going to be gone in November,” he said.

The clip of the speech shared from Schumer’s official Twitter account did not include the “pay the price” remarks.

