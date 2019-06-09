Featured Posts

Twitter Users Dogpile on Trump for Invoking ‘Freedom of Speech’ Despite Anti-Press Comments

by | 11:38 am, June 9th, 2019

President Donald Trump has a pretty fraught relationship with the First Amendment, and some Twitter users called him out on this Sunday morning. He invoked “Freedom of Speech,” demanding that Twitter let certain banned “Conservative Voices” back on the site.

Others pointed out his anti-press comments, and that fact that he banned people on the platform.

Comedy writer Nick Jack Pappas, who previously sued the president under the First Amendment for blocking him on Twitter, joked that Trump should boycott the platform and never Tweet again. Others joined in on knocking POTUS.

Professor Yascha Mounk, a political scientist working with Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, adopted a different tone.

[Image via SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images]

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop
  6. AmboTV