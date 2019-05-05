Featured Posts

Pundits Sarcastically Wonder Why Trump Doesn’t Want Mueller to Testify Despite ‘NO COLLUSION’

by | 3:28 pm, May 5th, 2019

President Donald Trump says the report from Robert Mueller exonerates him of wrongdoing, but now insists that the special counsel should not testify. Pundits on Twitter wondered what that was all about.

POTUS has long insisted that the Mueller investigation into Russian interference was a politically motivated “witch hunt” meant to undermine his presidency. The final report didn’t make team Trump look the best, though investigators didn’t recommend charges under “collusion,” and punted on whether the president committed obstruction of justice.

“Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” they wrote. They also explored multiple incidents of alleged obstruction, and they went out of their way to say that they would’ve exonerated Trump if they could, but they can’t.

Cue questions and often sarcastic responses from the Twitter crowd. Let’s start with conservative attorney and Trump critic George Conway, who just so happens to be the husband of Trump’s counselor and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway.

It remains to be seen if and when Mueller will testify.

Mueller spokesman Peter Carr declined to comment when Law&Crime asked about the special counsel testifying.

