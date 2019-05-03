Featured Posts

Daily Debrief May 3rd, 2019

by | 5:50 pm, May 3rd, 2019

Podcast (dailydebrief): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

The so-called case of the ‘Hollywood ripper.’ How prosecutors say he attacked a woman who survived and how the defense is blaming other associates of the victims.

Plus, a ruling to throw evidence out of court in another Florida prostitution sting may affect the case against Robert Kraft.

And, Can you name the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court? A lot of people couldn’t. A new survey sheds light on our country’s own perception of its justice system.

filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop
  6. AmboTV