Daily Debrief August 16th, 2019

Jury selection is set to begin in the case of a Florida man who gunned down an African-American in a parking lot. Does the video show a crime or self-defense?

And, the Florida defendant who beat a murder charge after he admitted to carving up his father’s body might now have to pay.

Plus, two new civil suits against the millionaire paedophile who apparently killed himself in prison.

And federal prosecutors face sanctions for snooping in on phone calls between defendants and attorneys.