Daily Debrief August 14th, 2019

August 14th, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein is dead but one of his accusers is filing suit against his estate and his alleged co-conspirator and madame. She says Epstein raped her when she was 15.

And, a Florida man on trial for the execution-style murder of his neighbour. He admits he did it, but says it wasn’t premeditated.

Plus, verdict watch continues in the so-called “Hollywood Ripper” serial killer trial. We’ll review the most compelling (craziest, outrageous) moments from closing arguments.

