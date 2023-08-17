Top 5 Lawyers and Attorneys in 2023

This article was written by HK as part of a partnership with Law&Crime

In law, where integrity, expertise, and unwavering commitment converge, a select group of legal professionals has emerged as the epitome of excellence. This year, there have been some remarkable achievements from the following group of exceptional lawyers/attorneys who have set the standard for legal prowess. Their profound impact on the legal landscape is a testament to their professionalism, profound knowledge, and unwavering dedication to upholding justice. Join us on a captivating journey as we unveil the distinguished legal minds who have achieved extraordinary feats in the face of complex legal challenges. From groundbreaking courtroom victories to unwavering advocacy for the rule of law, these exemplars of legal expertise are shaping the course of justice in our society. So, let us begin our exploration of the top 5 lawyers and attorneys of 2023, where professionalism meets remarkable legal acumen.

Holly J. Moore stands as a luminary in the realm of family law, a trailblazer whose expertise and compassionate spirit have transformed countless lives. With a profound understanding of the intricate tapestry woven by familial bonds, she navigates the complexities of high-profile cases with unwavering dedication and commitment to justice.

Born with an innate curiosity and a passion for advocacy, Holly embarked on her legal journey over 15 years ago. Armed with a determination to protect the vulnerable and champion the rights of her clients, she established her own firm in 2008. Since then, she has fearlessly tackled some of the most challenging family law cases, leaving an indelible mark on the legal landscape.

Holly’s deep comprehension of prenuptial agreements has shattered the conventional mold, shedding light on their true purpose and significance. With a poetic eloquence that transcends the legal realm, she unveils the hidden nuances, guiding individuals to safeguard their futures and preserve the integrity of their assets.

Beyond the confines of the courtroom, Holly J. Moore extends her wisdom and guidance to emerging athletes on the cusp of their professional careers. Her unique perspective encourages them to seize opportunities, fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship that empowers them to create legacies beyond the realm of sports.

With her unwavering dedication to her clients, Holly’s impact extends far beyond legal matters. Her compassionate nature and unwavering support provide solace in times of turmoil, offering a beacon of hope and resolution.

Born into a prosperous Christian family, Robert Fakhouri enjoyed the privileges of his family’s real estate success in Chicago. However, life took a drastic turn when his family fell victim to a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme, thrusting Robert into unexpected responsibility. At 23, he became Illinois’s youngest attorney, and two years later, he founded his own law firm amidst the financial turmoil.

Bearing the weight of his family’s adversity, Robert succumbed to a dangerous addiction to Adderall and Xanax. His overdose and subsequent recovery became the turning point in his life. After a short stint in rehab, Robert embraced physical fitness as a transformative force in his recovery journey, which significantly reshaped his mental and physical health.

Harnessing his personal experiences, Robert co-founded Resilient Recovery, a company dedicated to helping addicts find sobriety through fitness. His journey turned him into a mental health advocate, inspiring many with his authenticity and determination.

Today, Robert Fakhouri is not just a successful entrepreneur and trial attorney but also a respected figure in the mental health community. As he continues to grow his law firm and share his compelling story, Robert’s commitment to wellness and recovery resonates with many, making him a beacon of hope and resilience.

Attorney Flavia Santos Lloyd is an award-winning immigration and Santos Lloyd law firm owner. As an immigrant herself, Ms. Santos Lloyd can relate to her clients’ experiences during the immigration process. With a focus on quality customer service, zealous and diligent representation of her clients, and a proven track record, she has served a wide range of her client’s immigration needs.

Ms. Santos Lloyd has been in the immigration field for over 21 years. After passing the bar exam, she became an immigration attorney and law professor at several law schools and at a bar exam review company. In addition to teaching subjects tested in the California Bar Exam, she teaches Immigration Law as an Assistant Professor of Law at Irvine University.

Her practice focuses on a broad spectrum of immigration matters such as family-based, employment-based (PERMs, EB-1, EB-2, L, E, etc.), extraordinary ability cases (O, P), naturalization, adjustment of status, consular processing, asylum, and complex family matters such as waivers (I-601, I-601A, I-212, and J-1 waivers). She devotes her time to scholarly work by writing and presenting research papers at national and international conferences. She also teaches attorneys Continuing Legal Education (“CLE”) courses.

Ms. Santos Lloyd is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), the American Bar Association (ABA), Orange County and Los Angeles County Bar Associations, Orange County Hispanic Bar Association, among other organizations, and she is an active member of the State Bar of California. Attorney Flavia Santos Lloyd and her staff are fluent in Portuguese, Spanish, and French.

Brett Rosen discovered his passion for criminal law and became enamored with the intricacies of litigation, particularly cross-examining witnesses. Guided by a professor who stressed the importance of preparation, Brett learned the value of being over-prepared for a trial. His experience as an intern at the Bristol County District Attorney’s office exposed him to high-profile cases like that of Aaron Hernandez, the former New England patriot’s tight end.

After graduating with his J.D., Brett initially worked at a personal injury firm before joining the Law Offices of Eric H. Bennett. This opportunity transformed his life, as he gained extensive experience in trial litigation, conducting nine jury trials in just nine months. Following his time at Eric’s office, and driven by a strong sense of justice and a desire to protect the rights of the accused, Brett pursued his passion for criminal law and joined a renowned criminal defense law firm.

Brett is also an advocate for mental health and well-being within the legal profession. He understands the stress and emotional toll that comes with representing clients in high-stakes cases and strives to support his clients both inside and outside the courtroom.

In addition to his legal accomplishments, Brett Rosen has a keen interest in advancements in artificial intelligence and their impact on the legal industry. He recognizes the potential of AI-powered tools in legal research and case analysis, staying abreast of new developments to enhance his practice.

Mike Karns and Bill Karns, founders of Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys, are acclaimed trial lawyers representing victims of personal injury accidents across California, Nevada, and Texas. Their expertise spans various cases such as car accidents, wrongful death, defective products, and traumatic brain injuries, securing millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for thousands of clients.

The brothers defy the conventional law firm model. Unlike many firm owners, they are hands-on practitioners, deeply involved in litigation, and personally invested in their clients’ success. They frequently travel to meet clients, reflecting their commitment to providing top-tier legal service with a personal hands-on touch.

The Karns brothers’ mission extends beyond their law firm. They partnered with the United Farm Workers to support farm workers throughout the country, many of whom live under harsh, inhumane conditions. The firm has responded with food donations and supplies, displaying its unwavering commitment to social justice.

They have partnered with Wounded Warrior Project and 4 Paws 4 Patriots to connect veterans with service dogs. This initiative has captured media attention, leading to TV appearances and magazine features. The Karns brothers strive to make a positive impact on their community.

To support their mission, Mike Karns and Bill Karns aim to enhance their social media presence. Their goal is to represent their clients and embody a more human, philanthropic approach to law, encapsulating their firm’s clients-first focus.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]