Opinion

Now That OJ Simpson Is on Twitter, His Lawyer Seems Hell-Bent on Trolling Kim Goldman

by | 1:46 pm, June 17th, 2019

O.J. Simpson’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, is at it again, trolling the family of murder victim Ronald Goldman.

It’s been 22 years since a jury handed down a $33.5 million civil judgment against Simpson for the wrongful deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. LaVergne has made something of a habit of publicly critizing the Goldman family for their part in the civil lawsuit, calling them the “Greedy Goldmans,” and even likening Fred Goldman (Ronald’s father) to a plantation owner.

LaVergne’s recent tweetstorm comes in the wake of his client’s big arrival onto the social media platform. “This should be a lot of fun,” Simpson said in a video, “I’ve got a little getting even to do.”

As the public reacted predictably, LaVergne was there again, trolling both Kim Goldman (Ronald’s sister), and Law&Crime founder, Dan Abrams:

LaVergne continued to rage against Twitter users who called out Simpson for using a publicity stunt for monetary gain:

The Juice’s announcement also seems to have kicked off something of a social media storm for Kim Goldman (Ronald’s sister) as well. Journalist Yashar Ali made the following pitch:

And LaVergne was there for the battle for followers:

Law&Crime spoke with Kim Goldman on Monday, who was aware of LaVergne’s recent behavior. “It’s obscene,” Goldman said about the attorney’s trolling.

[image via Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images]

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

Elura Nanos - Columnist & Trial Analyst, Law & Crime; Of Counsel, Smedley & Lis; CEO Lawyer Up

Elura is a columnist and trial analyst for Law & Crime. Elura is also a former civil prosecutor for NYC's Administration for Children's Services, the CEO of Lawyer Up, and the author of How To Talk To Your Lawyer and the Legalese-to-English series. She is a frequent media contributor, and is Of Counsel to Smedley & Lis, in Woodbury, New Jersey. Follow Elura on Twitter @elurananos

