Watch Live: Possible Plea Deal in Murder of AJ Freund

Will the father of murdered Illinois boy AJ Freud, 5, plead guilty? We may find out in a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Court is set to begin at 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT.

“I believe we will be able to resolve this on Sept. 16,” McHenry County Assistant State’s Attorney Randi Freese said in a August 28 hearing, according to The Daily Herald.

The defense lawyer for Andrew T. Freund Sr., 61, said nothing to contradict that.

“I’m still in discussions with the state,” attorney Henry Sugden said.

If these discussions fall through, then defendant Freund is set for a trial scheduled to begin December 9. AJ’s mother JoAnn Cunningham, 37, pleaded guilty to her role in the child’s death, and was sentenced to 35 years in prison for first-degree murder.

In the allegations, Freund Sr. told investigators that on April 14, 2019, Cunningham struck AJ, and forced him to take a cold shower to make him admit soiling his underwear. She put the nozzle in the child’s face, according to this account. Freund Sr. allegedly said his son would sometimes lose balance and fall in the tub.

AJ was found dead in bed the next day, according to this story. His father allegedly moved the body from their Crystal Lake home, and buried the body in a shallow grave about seven miles away in the town of Woodstock, Illinois. Freund Sr. called 911 on April 18, and feigned ignorance about his son’s whereabouts, authorities said.

A plea deal for the father would be no surprise. Sugden signaled a possible resolution as far back as October 2019.

This would not be the end of the story if Freund Sr. did admit guilt in court, however. Two fired child welfare workers who belonged to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services–Carlos J. Acosta, 54, and his supervisor Andrew R. Polovin, 48–were both charged with reckless conduct, and endangering the life of a child. Freund Jr’s family was in contact with authorities quite a bit in the years leading to his death, and these two defendants are accused of mishandling his case.

