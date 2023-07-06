WATCH LIVE: Arizona man stands trial over 2 decades after disappearance of his teenage stepdaughter

An Arizona man accused of killing his 17-year-old stepdaughter over 20 years ago is finally going to trial.

It was the last day of Alissa Turney’s junior year of high school, back on May 17, 2001. She was last seen by her boyfriend, who said the girl’s father was supposed to pick her up from school early that day.

Stepfather Michael Turney told police that Alissa left a note stating she was running away to California. The teenager was deemed a runaway by authorities until 2008 when multiple interviews began to uncover signs that led to a criminal investigation, and ultimately the defendant as the alleged perpetrator.

While conducting a search warrant, 26 pipe bombs and multiple explosives were discovered in his residence, authorities said. Subsequently, the Arizona man was arrested on unlawful possession charges and served seven years after pleading guilty.

In August 2020, the 75-year-old was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree murder in the death of his stepdaughter.

Although Alissa’s body was never found, she has been presumed dead.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]