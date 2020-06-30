Watch Live: Garrett Rolfe, Ex-Cop Charged with Murder in Rayshard Brooks Case, Appears in Court

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, charged with felony murder in the shooting of Rayshard Brooks, has a bond hearing set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Fulton County.

According to WSB-TV, former DeKalb County District Attorney Robert James said he expected Rolfe is “going to get some sort of bond.” James is not involved in the case.

Rolfe is one of two cops charged in the Brooks shooting. Devin Brosnan is the other. The officers responded on June to a Wendy’s in Atlanta. The call was for a man who had fallen asleep in his car at the drive-thru. Officers questioned Brooks and attempt to arrest him after a breathalyzer returned a .108. Brooks resisted arrest, took an officer’s Taser and fired it as he fled.

Rolfe shot Brooks in the back. From the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which investigated the incident:

The GBI has obtained additional surveillance video from the Wendy’s restaurant. Agents have also reviewed video posted on social media. These new videos indicate that during a physical struggle with officers, Brooks obtained one of the officer’s Tasers and began to flee from the scene. Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks.

Rolfe was terminated from the job. Brosnan, the other officer at the scene, was put on administrative leave. Police Chief Erika Shields, who was not at the scene, submitted her resignation.

“I have faith in the Mayor, and it is time for the city to move forward and build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve,” she said in a statement.

Alberto Luperon contributed to this report.

[Image via the Fulton County, Ga. Jail]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]