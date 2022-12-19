Skip to main content

WATCH LIVE: Pike County Massacre Sentencing

Law & Crime StaffDec 19th, 2022, 8:55 am
 

George Wagner IV is set to be sentenced for his role in murdering eight murders of another family over a custody dispute. He is the first of the defendants to be found guilty in criminal court. His brother Jake Wagner and their mother Angela Wagner previously pleaded guilty. That leaves the family patriarch George “Billy” Wagner as the remaining defendant.

Prosecutors said that the Wagner brothers and their father stormed three residences one night in April 2016, killing eight members of the Rhoden family. Authorities said that Hanna May Rhoden, the mother of Jake Wagner’s young daughter, refused to submit to the control of the domineering Wagner family.

The Wagners targeted several other members of her family and intended to kill any witnesses, the prosecution said. In short, they were going to kill anyone who would know they killed Hanna May, and anyone who saw those other murders: her father Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, her mother Dana Manley Rhoden, 38, Hanna May’s brother Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Christopher Sr.’s cousin Gary Rhoden, 38, Sr.’s brother Kenneth Rhoden, 44, Hanna May’s brother Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, and Frankie’s fiancé Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

George Wagner IV denied wrongdoing, though that obviously did not convince jurors.

[Image via Liz Dufour/Cincinnati Enquirer/Pool.]

