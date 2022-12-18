For more than a year, a Michigan girl allegedly received a constant flurry of harassment through texts and social media messages, according to reports out of Beal City, Michigan. Authorities say she went to her mother Kendra Gail Licari, 42, a girls’ basketball coach. There was problem, though: Licari was the person allegedly behind it all.

She is reportedly charged with two counts of stalking a minor, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of obstruction of justice.

“By and large it was mostly just harassing-type text messages, demeaning, demoralizing, and just mean texts,” Isabella County prosecutor David Barberi told WKRC.

They were allegedly up to 12 texts and messages a day. Licari masked her local using virtual private networks, according to The Mercury News. She allegedly also tried to make it seem like her daughter’s peers were responsible. She aimed the catfishing and harassment at her daughter and the daughter’s then-boyfriend, authorities said.

After the daughter went to her for help, Licari allegedly was the person who reported it to authorities.

“When the case first came into our office, it was bizarre and almost hard to believe,” Barberi said.

But law enforcement said their work led them right back to Licari as a suspect. They tracked down suspect IP addresses to her, they said.

“We’re talking about several hundreds of text messages, over 1,000 pages of discovery in the case,” Barberi said.

Licari, who no longer coaches basketball for the local school district, was reportedly released on a $5,000 bond after her arraignment on Monday. A hearing is set for Dec. 29.

