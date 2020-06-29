Police Execute Another Search Warrant on Chad Daybell’s Property Weeks After Children Found Dead

Police in Rexburg, Idaho aren’t done with the home of criminal defendant Chad Daybell. They executed another search warrant at his home on Monday, according to East Idaho News. This happens more than two weeks after authorities found the bodies of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan on the property.

It’s unclear what brought cops back to the residence. Officers reportedly went inside the home, went into exterior buildings, and had cameras in the backyard.

Daybell is charged with two counts of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood, who is leading the criminal case against him and the desertion case against new wife Lori Daybell, declined to comment in that article.

No one currently is charged with causing the deaths of JJ and Tylee, who were 7 and 17 when they were last seen September 2019. Rexburg police said Vallow’s grandmother called in a welfare check in November 2019, and mother Lori (who was known as Lori Vallow at the time) bolted out of town instead of helping. Lori Daybell married new husband Chad on November 5 in Hawaii, officers said.

The couple kept mum on the whereabouts of the kids, despite national attention on the case and public criticism from JJ’s grandparents Kay and Larry Woodcock. The most people got was Chad Daybell cryptically telling ABC News in a March 1 that the children were “safe.”

Authorities have yet to give a time of death for the children, but have said that cellphone but their maternal uncle Alex Cox at the area of their gravesites shortly after they were last seen alive. Cox–who shot and killed JJ’s father Charles Vallow in an incident he claimed to be self-defense–died in December of what officials in Maricopa County called a blood clot.

Lori Daybell has asserted her innocence, though an attorney. Her husband Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty.

[Screengrab via East Idaho News]

