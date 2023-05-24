LIVE: Former NFL wide receiver Travis Rudolph on trial for murder

After asking her brother to confront her boyfriend following an argument, the night turned deadly.

Former NFL wide receiver, Travis Rudolph, 27, faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in Palm Beach County, Florida, after allegedly shooting at a group of four men and killing one on April 7, 2021.

This followed a confrontation between the football player and his girlfriend at the time, Dominique Jones.

Darryl Rudolph answered his brother’s door when the four men appeared just after midnight; among them were Jones’ brother Keshaun Jones and Sebastien Jean-Jacques, 21.

According to testimony from the defendant’s brother in the ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing, the interaction turned physical almost immediately.

The defendant claimed self-defense in the hearing, where his sister and brother both testified that his actions saved their lives.

According to Darryl Rudolph, one of the men pulled out a gun during the fight and told him that he was going to die.

However, at the conclusion of the hearing, Judge Jeffrey Gillen ruled that ‘Stand Your Ground’ could not be used because the men were retreating by the time Rudolph fired 39 rounds from his semi-automatic rifle.

Ten bullets struck and killed Jean-Jacques as he sat in the passenger seat of the car driving away from Rudolph. Another passenger Tyler Robinson was also injured, while the driver and third passenger were unharmed.

Rudolph faces life in prison if convicted.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]