Watch Our Live Network Now

Watch: Law&Crime Report

Law & Crime StaffJul 20th, 2020, 11:43 am

Missing your true crime content? We’re getting back into it with the all new, Law&Crime Report! Join us each weekday as we dive into the true crime and legal stories making headlines and bringing them straight to you!

Tune in Monday-Friday at 12 ET, only on the Law&Crime Network. Episodes re-air at 8pm ET.

Bob Bianchi hosts Mondays with Linda Kenney Baden, and Thursdays with Julie RendelmanBrian Buckmire takes point on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Stacey Delikat wraps up the week, hosting Fridays with Terri Austin.

[Image via Law&Crime Network]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: