Watch: Law&Crime Report

Missing your true crime content? We’re getting back into it with the all new, Law&Crime Report! Join us each weekday as we dive into the true crime and legal stories making headlines and bringing them straight to you!

Tune in Monday-Friday at 12 ET, only on the Law&Crime Network. Episodes re-air at 8pm ET.

💥 Tomorrow a new show on @LawCrimeNetwork 💥 called Law & Crime Report. Looking forward to hosting with awesome guests @KenneyBaden @BurkhalterKirk Hope you can check us out!!! 📺 #law #crime #news pic.twitter.com/fw8mPX746n — Bob Bianchi TV Host; Head NJ Co. Prosecutor/DA frm (@RBianchiEsq) July 19, 2020

Bob Bianchi hosts Mondays with Linda Kenney Baden, and Thursdays with Julie Rendelman. Brian Buckmire takes point on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Stacey Delikat wraps up the week, hosting Fridays with Terri Austin.

