Watch Live: Kyle Rittenhouse Pre-Trial Hearing

Alberto LuperonMay 21st, 2021, 11:21 am

Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Friday in the fatal shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injury of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27. Court is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT / 11:30 a.m ET. You can watch in the player above.

The case is a conservative cause célèbre. As seen on video, Rittenhouse, then 17, opened fire in a nighttime confrontation with protesters amid the police shooting of local man Jacob Blake.

He maintains he was protecting himself. His actions, prosecutors said, were illegal. They charged with him counts including first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree intentional homicide. Rittenhouse–an Illinois resident who said he was in Wisconsin for lifeguard work and showed up to the scene with a rifle–and other armed conservatives have been criticized, accused of looking for trouble at the Blake protests. Rittenhouse was too young to buy the firearm.

“I feel I had to protect myself,” he told The Washington Post in an interview last year. “I would have died that night if I didn’t.”

Jury selection is scheduled to begin November 1.

