Union President Publicly Says That Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive for Coronavirus

The president of a New York state union publicly said that convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but one of the inmate’s spokesmen is criticizing the decision to publicly reveal this.

Weinstein tested positive for the coronavirus at the Wende Correctional Facility, Michael Powers told NBC News in a Monday report. Power the president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. Weinstein is in isolation, and so are some staff who were in contact with him were also quarantined, he said.

The inmate’s spokesman criticized Powers.

“The president of Corrections Officers is not authorized to talk on behalf of DOCCS [the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision],” Juda Engelmayer told Law&Crime in an email. He said they still haven’t heard about a diagnosis, and that they have authority to obtain that information. If Weinstein has the virus, “Powers has violated a few HIPAA regulations from what I see,” Engelmayer asserted.

Powers statement is the first public declaration that Weinstein caught the coronavirus. There were reports on Sunday, but those were based on background sources. The Niagara Gazette broke the story first. At the time, Engelmayer and Weinstein civil attorney Imran A. Ansari told Law&Crime that they didn’t know if their client tested positive for the virus.

Weinstein, a 68-year-old former Hollywood mogul, was recently sentenced to 23 years in prison in a 2006 sexual assault against former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, and a 2013 third-degree rape against former actress Jessica Mann. His defense asserted these were consensual encounters; they said they’re going to file an appeal.

In the meantime, Weinstein is in prison, and would certainly qualify as a high-risk coronavirus patient. His representatives have reported that he was dealing with a number of a health problems.

“After the sentencing yesterday, Harvey Weinstein was experiencing a [similar issue] with his blood pressure where it was elevated to dangerously high levels, coupled with the heart procedure that he had previously, and the concussion he’s being treated for, plus the spinal stenosis,” said lawyer Imran Ansari in a statement to the Law&Crime Network on March 12. “Its a perfect storm health-wise for Harvey, so the doctor — in an abundance of caution and to ensure that Harvey is being treated properly, medically speaking — was transported to Bellevue so he could receive urgent medical care. He remains under the care of doctors within the Bellevue Hospital prison ward where his conditions are being monitored. The Department of Corrections [is] doing a great job monitoring Harvey’s condition and ensuring is receiving the appropriate medical care.”

Sarah Puckett and Aaron Keller contributed to this report.

[Image via Harvey Weinstein via Scott Heins/Getty Images]