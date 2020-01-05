Watch Live: Parents on Trial for Murder After Infant Son Found Dead 30 Feet Down in Well

A mother and father in Scioto County, Ohio stand trial in the death of their infant son. Young Dylan Groves was found dead 30 feet down a well last year, prosecutors said. Authorities blame the boy’s parents–mother Jessica Groves, and father Daniel Groves–for what happened. The defendants are charged with aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, endangering children, tampering with evidence, interference with custody, gross abuse of a corpse, and four counts of felonious assault.

Problems stemmed right from Dylan’s day of birth on January 10, 2019. The boy was born with drugs in his system, authorities claim. Daniel Groves later got the child back after showing that he followed regulations, but the defendant allegedly started missing important dates, including court dates and doctor’s appointments.

Investigators claim that both defendants bolted on a four-wheeler when authorities dropped by the home for a checkup on May 20, according to WLTW. Deputies obtained a search warrant, got Jessica Groves to give herself up quickly, but Daniel Groves was only arrested after a six-hour standoff. Authorities said they found $42,000 of stolen items at the residence, and later found the late infant in a well.

Deputies said Dylan Groves didn’t even make it to a full three months of age. They claim there’s evidence showing he’d been dead since March.

A coroner determined that the victim had been slain. The child sustained several bone fractures, had been wrapped in plastic bags with duct tape, then put in milk crates that were wrapped in chains, and other bindings, according to WSAZ. The creates were weighted down with rocks and a weight, authorities said. As in his birth, Groves died with drugs in his body, according to the coroner. This allegedly included methamphetamine.

[Mugshot via Scioto County Sheriff’s Office]