LIVE Legal Analysis: Amber Guyger Murder Trial

On September 6, 2018, at about 9:59 p.m., Botham Jean, 26, was home alone at the South Side Flats apartment complex in Dallas, Texas. Jean’s unit was directly above Amber Guyger’s unit in the same apartment building.

Guyger, an off duty police officer who was still in police uniform, arrived at the complex and parked her car on the fourth floor of the parking garage, Guyger walked into the building and walked down the 4th floor hallway to “what she thought was her apartment.”

Guyger inserted her “unique door key” that also had an electronic chip, into the keyhole. Despite the key being the wrong one for that door, the door to Jean’s apartment opened because it was “slightly ajar” and unlocked.

According to Guyger, she observed that the apartment interior was nearly completely dark upon entering. The door opening allegedly “alerted Jean to Guyger’s presence.”

Guyger drew her weapon fired her handgun two times striking Jean once in the torso. Guyger claims she believed she had encountered a burglar and gave verbal commands that were ignored. Guyger is now on trial for murder.

The Law&Crime Network’s team of accomplished hosts/attorneys have been researching, studying and debating this case. Here is their unfiltered discussion which will be updated daily:

9/24/2019 4:40 p.m.

Bob Bianchi, host and former prosecutor:

I will start with a basic thing that makes a world of difference to any defendant, and In the Amber Guyger case for sure. That is, the power of prosecutors to charge, or not charge. And, the seriousness of the charges filed. In this case, I feel many prosecutors would see this as an accident and not charge. But reasonable minds can differ, I get it. However, Amber Guyger originally charged with manslaughter (a “reckless act). There was a public outcry despite the public having little investigative data, and now this case is charged as a murder. It goes to a long often debated question as to whether it is better to have appointed or elected prosecutors. In Texas they elect. Hence, public pressure could be a career ended. I was appointed to a term. The “court of public opinion” is easier to not get caught up into that way. In addition to the increased charges in this case is my concern that this DA violated a gag order and did a PSA for the victims. Political pandering in my mind. We see this often, but I guess Mike Nifong (the Duke lacrosse case) illustrates this best. With such power that prosecutors have, I am more and more concerned over the years by abuses I see. Cases should be decided by facts and law only- not political survival. No matter how you add this case up, it was a tragic accident. It may be criminal, but murder! Come on! I suspect in some places she would still be on the job with facts like this. Not saying that is right, I’m just sayin’. So, what y’all think about the question. Is it better to have appointed or elected prosecutors.

Julie Rendelman, Law&Crime Network Analyst, former prosecutor:

Bob. Beautifully articulated. Right on point.

Bob Bianchi, host, and former prosecutor:

The culpable mental state is intentional or knowingly. If I were defending her I would argue that a mistake of fact negates those mental states, because to do a thing intentionally, or knowingly, requires that you knew the accurate facts and intended a result, or were reasonably certain of the outcome of your actions. If there weren’t an affirmative defense of mistake, it would be a no brainer. But, there is that defense. As there is self defense and the castle doctrine. I would argue that if this had occurred in her apt as she thought, and the jury said it was justifiable, then the mistake of fact defense should be charged to the jury. I am not saying it would fly, but as a defense lawyer you do what you can. And as a prosecutor, you should at least be preparing for the argument.

Michel Bryant, host & attorney:

Absolutely right Bob!

We talked about that yesterday and this would never be a “murder” case absent the public demonstrations, protests, call for AG’s head. Purely political charging. BTW – The DA originally charging only manslaughter has been replaced. The lunkhead who violated the gag order yesterday beat the former DA by 20%! He took over in January. Good luck Dallas!

Bob Bianchi, host & attorney:

Sawchak v. Texas. There are differences with Amber Guyger case. But, of good law, this statement in case good for prosecutors as to mistake of fact defense. “Appellant claims that the evidence in his case raises the defense of mistake of fact. We do not agree. Appellant argues that through mistake he formed a reasonable belief that at the time of the assault, Weber was going to assault him and carry out the numerous threats to his life that she had made to him. (1) Even if we assumed this evidence were true, it does not negate the culpable mental state required for assault. “A mistake about the existence of a fact which would establish an affirmative defense to an offense, rather than negating an element of the offense, does not raise the mistake of fact defense.” Lugo v. State, 923 S.W.2d 598, 601 (Tex. App.–Houston [1st Dist.] 1995, writ ref’d). Appellant’s first issue is overruled.”

9/24/2019 4:15 p.m.

From Michel Bryant, host & attorney:

Here’s a question I have: If Amber Guyger told the officer who escorted her to the squad car, that AG had already contacted her attorney, did that trigger AG’s right to remain silent? If so, turning off the squad cam audio was appropriate, and leaving it on would be a violation.

From Brian Buckmire, host & public defense attorney:

The right to remain silent is the right not to be questioned. If you invoke your right then decide to start speaking in an area that you know you’re being recorded (ie no expectation of privacy) it is not for the police or others to turn away or stop listening.

From Michel Bryant, host & attorney:

Amber Guyger is interacting with cops who come to her in the car. Those actions may elicit statements as cops would expect. No waiver. If AG is just mumbling to herself while alone in the car…that’s probably okay. But police policy is to turn off recording for “police involved shooting”. How does that figure in?

9/24/2019, 5:08 p.m.

From Brian Buckmire, host & public defense attorney:

I’ll spark another topic. I think the defense played their hand and #AmberGuyger is testifying. I’m not sure if you can get the details, at least as presented, that they put into the opening without her testifying. Does she testify? Do you let the 911 call be the only thing testimony they hear from her? I’m always wary of my client testifying but I think it’s required here. And as an officer she knows how to testify. There needs to be more than her standing in a room with a gun trained on a man standing in his own home. She needs to testify to the fear she felt at the moment and explain why it was reasonable. Otherwise a young group that is diverse in gender and race is likely to convict.

From Jesse Weber, host & attorney:

She’s going to be asked about why she said “I’m tired” in the 911 call and then if she was so tired why did she want to fool around with Martin Rivera that night? Too tired to drive home? No. Too tired to park? No. Too tired to ignore the floor, the rooms, the mat, the plant. Hmmmm……no you were distracted and flirting. These mistakes were not honest but your fault. That’s how I imagine that will go for her.

