Featured Posts

Controversial Judge in Amber Guyger Murder Trial Says She Couldn’t ‘Refuse That Woman a Hug’

by | 6:02 pm, October 7th, 2019

Texas District Court Judge Tammy Kemp said she couldn’t turn down a requested hug with murder defendant and former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

“Following my own convictions, I could not refuse that woman a hug,” Kemp told The Associated Press in a Monday report. “I would not.”

Guyger was convicted Tuesday and sentenced Wednesday in the murder of neighbor Botham Shem Jean, 26. Her defense said she accidentally went to his apartment thinking it was hers and that he was an intruder. This was a reasonable mistake under the law, they said. The jury convicted her, but sentenced her to 10 years in prison — well below the 28 requested by the prosecution.

Jean’s brother Brandt Jean asked after the sentence to hug the defendant. After that, Kemp spoke with Guyger, who asked twice to hug the judge. Kemp said she hesitated after first, but ended up doing it.

As seen on video, Kemp gave Guyger a Bible.

“I have three or four more at home,” she said. “This is the one I use every day.” She told the defendant to read 3:16, and continue with the Bible.

The Freedom from Religion Foundation filed a complaint after Kemp, saying it was improper for the judge to do this in the context of a courtroom.

Kemp denied that she did anything wrong.

“I didn’t do that from the bench,” she told the AP. “I came down to extend my condolences to the Jean family and to encourage Ms. Guyger because has a lot of life to live.” She said that she wasn’t sure if Guyger was even a Christian. Kemp said she pointed out the passage to show Guyger that God still loved the defendant despite the murder.

The case landed on a cultural fissure, fueling the ongoing national debate with how law enforcement treats people of color, especially black people like Jean. Kemp is also black. Guyger is white. There’s been criticism that the defendant–who admittedly killed an innocent man because of her own mistake–was getting mercy in a way that Jean wouldn’t have gotten had he been the killer.

[Screengrab via Law&Crime Network]

More Stories About This Trial

Convicted Murderer Amber Guyger Gets New Mugshot as She Begins Prison Sentence (PHOTO)

By October 7th

NAACP Calls for Independent Federal Investigation of Dallas Police Department After Joshua Brown’s Murder

By October 7th

Attorney for Botham Jean’s Family: Slain Witness Would’ve Been Called to Testify Against City in Civil Case

By October 7th

5 Main Takeaways from Testimony of Joshua Brown, Slain Witness Who Testified Against Amber Guyger

By October 6th

‘This Is Your Job’: Video of ‘Proselytizing’ Amber Guyger Judge Sparks Ethics Complaint

By October 4th

Amber Guyger Sentenced to Ten Years in the Murder of Botham Shem Jean

By October 2nd

Sentencing Hearing Bombshell: Amber Guyger’s Mother Says Her Daughter Was Sexually Abused

By October 2nd

Amber Guyger Joked About MLK’s Death, Said Black Cops Had ‘Different Way of Working,’ Texts Show

By October 1st

Watch Live: Amber Guyger Sentencing Hearing in the Murder of Botham Shem Jean

By October 1st

Amber Guyger Found Guilty of Murdering Botham Jean

By October 1st

Prosecutor: Amber Guyger Was ‘Caught in a Lie’ During Her Testimony

By September 30th

Here’s How Amber Guyger Responded When Asked If She Did Enough to Save Botham Jean

By September 27th

‘I Hate Myself Every Single Day’: Amber Guyger Wishes Botham Jean Had a Gun and Killed Her Instead

By September 27th

Amber Guyger Broke Down Crying on the Stand Mid-Testimony (VIDEO)

By September 27th

Former Cop Amber Guyger on Trial in Alleged Murder of Botham Jean

By September 25th

LIVE Legal Analysis: Amber Guyger Murder Trial

By September 24th

Here’s What Happened During Opening Statements at Amber Guyger’s Murder Trial

By September 23rd

Judge in Amber Guyger Case Barely Restrains Anger When She Learns DA Spoke to Media Despite Gag Order

By September 23rd

Prosecutors Say Ex-Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Sexted Partner Before Shooting Botham Jean

By September 23rd
filed under
  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. AmboTV