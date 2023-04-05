He may be a convicted double murderer and a serially disgraced lawyer, but for some, that’s apparently a plus.

Alex Murdaugh is receiving love letters in prison, a South Carolina prison official confirmed to Law&Crime.

The amorous dispatches were obtained by the Palmetto State political blog and news site FITSNews through an open records request.

“I can confirm that the documents we released to FitsNews are authentic,” South Carolina Department of Corrections Communications Director Chrysti Shain told Law&Crime in an email.

“I think I love you,” Nicollete K. wrote to Murdaugh on March 12.

She sent a total of three messages spaced several hours apart.

“I think about you all day, every day,” she wrote later.

Nicollete K.’s third message, sent during the early morning of March 13, reads: “I swear on my life I’ll never say a single word to anyone important or not important. I genuinely care for you.”

A second woman named Lacie K. also reportedly expressed some interest in the man recently sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences for the brutal murder of his wife and youngest son.

“I am just a small-town girl from Missouri,” she reportedly wrote on March 12. “I am here if you want to talk. Or vent. XXLacie.”

A third woman, identified as Destiny H., believes the legal scion is holding back about what he knows – but that he is innocent of murder.

“You didn’t kill your family, somebody else did, and you don’t wanna tell it,” she reportedly wrote. “I give you all the love for not snitching, but then again, sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do for your freedom.”

A fourth woman, identified as Shianne D., reportedly described herself as “a bored 31-year-old female” and said she “decided to write a letter to someone who could use a friend too.”

Shianne D. and Destiny H. reportedly expressed an interest in sending Alex Murdaugh pictures of themselves.

The convicted killer is also reportedly fielding correspondence for a reason other than love or friendship.

According to FITSNews, one of the producers of “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” reached out to Alex Murdaugh and asked him to lend his voice to the next installment of the hit documentary series.

“We feel at this point its [sic] very important to have your voice in the (remainder) of our series,” Mike Gasparro reportedly wrote. “Our first three episodes (were) viewed by 40 million households and also 75 million hours (were) watched in just ten days. Those numbers will continue to rise. We believe you can have the largest platform on TV if you are willing to speak to us.”

The messages were received while Alex Murdaugh was evaluated at the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, which opened in 1975. The facility “receives, assesses, classifies and assigns all male offenders age 17 and above sentenced to 91 days or more,” according to the DOC’s website.

On March 31, the inmate was moved “to the statewide protective custody unit of a South Carolina maximum-security prison,” the DOC said in a press release. That prison is not yet publicly known.

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the agency said. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons. This unit has 28 inmates currently.”

Shain told Law&Crime there had been no change in Alex Murdaugh’s status since he was moved to protective custody last week.

