‘Unless You Stop a Bully, a Bully Will Never Stop’: Sandy Hook Families’ Lawyer Tears into Alex Jones as Connecticut Trial Kicks Off

As the second trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones kicked off, an attorney for families of Sandy Hook victims and a former FBI agent told a Connecticut jury that the case is about standing up to bullies.

“Unless you stand up to bullies, a bully will never stop,” lawyer Chris Mattei said toward the start of opening statements.

A little more than a month has passed since a Texas jury made Jones pay millions to parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis for his lies that the Sandy Hook massacre was a “hoax” staged by crisis actors and perpetrated by the U.S. government to weaken the Second Amendment right to bear arms. That jury awarded $4.1 million in compensatory damages and $45.2 million in punitive damages, though it remains unclear whether the latter amount will be dramatically reduced.

But Jones’s possible financial penalties are not over yet, with the second damages trial opening Tuesday in Connecticut.

He lost three defamation lawsuits related to his Sandy Hook broadcasts by refusing to turn over discovery. Juries simply must determine how much he owes to them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Judge Barbara Bellis tied the hands of Jones’s defense further: forbidding him from presenting evidence or arguments that Jones and his entities did not profit from Sandy Hook coverage. That was because Jones failed to turn over Google Analytics that would have given the plaintiffs a glimpse into how much money he made on the defamatory broadcasts.

In his opening statements, Mattei focused on that business model, stoking fear in his viewers in order to sell them dubious health products.

“The whole message is this: that there is a global plot of financial and media political elites, including in our own government, which are trying to establish a one-world, radical government to enslave and kill people,” Mattei said. “That’s the message, and he’s been pushing it for 20 years now.”

After starting in Austin, Texas, in the 1990s, Jones’s Infowars broadcasts got picked up and syndicated nationally over 200 radio stations, but Mattei told jurors that the seemingly random parade of conspiracy theories served a business purpose.

“You heard about when I told you that the government is lowering your sex drive so that you won’t have any more children?” Mattei said, affecting the style of an infomercial salesman. “Then I have something just for you: Super male and female vitality. Just $52.45.”

“You’re about those food shortages that the government has been inflicting upon you,” he continued. “I got store-able food for you.”

The families are led by Bill Sherlach, the widower of slain school psychologist Mary Sherlach. Joining the victims’ families is former FBI agent Bill Aldenberg, a 20-year veteran described by Mattei as one of the most accomplished agents in the state of Connecticut.

During the years of his Sandy Hook broadcasts, Mattei said, business was booming. The lawyer displayed charts for the jury showing the spikes in traffic after Infowars posted a report falsely claiming nobody died during the Sandy Hook massacre.

