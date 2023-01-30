Host and Actress Elisabeth Rohm Takes Listeners Inside the Case of Convicted Sex Offender Larry Ray

NEW YORK, NY – Law&Crime, the leading live trial and true-crime network, announces the launch of its narrative podcast series, “Devil in the Dorm,” hosted by actress Elisabeth Rohm. The twisted new series will be exclusively available ad-free on Wondery+ starting on January 30.

The six-part podcast series will dive into the case of Lawrence “Larry” Ray, a man who moved into a dormitory at Sarah Lawrence College in 2010 while his daughter attended the school. Ray, a now convicted racketeer and sex trafficker, preyed on students and is often described as the leader of a “sex cult” at the college.

Rohm brings her firsthand perspective to the project as a graduate and former board member of Sarah Lawrence College. Rohm, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, will take listeners through Ray’s intrigue-filled backstory, his first exposure to the students through his daughter, his decade-long campaign of exploitation, and his conviction by a federal jury on crimes that put him away for decades. Mining the case’s expansive court record, Rohm will navigate the often-startling, harrowing, and complicated facts of the case — and she will provide personal reflections on the case as an alum.

“I feel a sense of responsibility to tell this story not only in our podcast but in our upcoming feature film in development at Lifetime. It’s a story I feel deeply connected to having been an alum of Sarah Lawrence and the mom of a teenager,” said Rohm. “I hope it is a reminder for all of us to never turn a blind eye on our children, and that this podcast and forthcoming movie begin a conversation so that this type of victimization never happens again.”

“The case serves as a terrifying wake up call to any parent who has a child in college, or is heading off to university,” said Rachel Stockman, president of Law&Crime. “We are thrilled to work with Wondery+ and Elisabeth who bring a deep compassion for these young victims, and a unique perspective to our storytelling.”

Stockman, Stephen Tolkin and Sam Goldberg also serve as executive producers on the podcast, which was produced and edited by Brad Maybe, written by Law&Crime’s Adam Klasfeld, Elieen Macfarlane and Emily G. Thompson of The Shattered Window and Morbidology.

